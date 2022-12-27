UN agency probes origins of Rohingya refugees in IndonesiaExBulletin







change the subtitles Rahmat Mirza/AP

Rahmat Mirza/AP PIDIE, Indonesia A United Nations agency is seeking information about the journey of more than 100 Rohingya Muslim refugees who landed on an Indonesian beach this week and warned Tuesday that more are likely. A disturbing video widely circulated on social media showed dehydrated and emaciated Rohingya, crumpled thin and exhausted, many crying for help. At least 185 men, women and children disembarked from a wooden boat at dusk on Monday at Ujong Pie Beach in Muara Tiga, a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by one name. “They are very weak due to dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” Fauzi said. Muhammad Rafki Syukri, protection associate at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said the agency would provide interpreters and language counseling to the Rohingya to determine whether they were among the group of 190 Rohingya reported by the UN to be on the move. on a small boat in the Andaman Sea for a month. “With protracted conflicts and insecure situations in their country of origin, it is possible that the movement of refugees to find safe places will continue to increase,” he said. Chris Lewa, the director of the Arakan Project, which works in support of Myanmar’s Rohingya, confirmed on Tuesday that the boat that landed on Ujong Pie beach on Monday was from a group of 190 Rohingya. But Syukri said UNHCR could not verify that information and was still coordinating with governments in the region. “But we will continue to seek further information to ensure the actual data,” Syukri told reporters on Tuesday while visiting Rohingya refugees at a school that was closed for the holiday season in Muara Tiga village. Lewa told the AP by email that the arrivals were among five groups of Rohingya refugees who had left Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district in late November in smaller boats to avoid detection by local coast guards before being transferred to five larger boats. large for their respective journeys. The fourth and fifth boats “finally landed on the northern part of the Aceh, Indonesia, early Sunday and late afternoon on Monday,” Lewa said, after weeks of her organization pleading with South and Southeast Asian countries to help. One of the refugees, who spoke a little Malay and identified himself as Rosyid, told The Associated Press that they left a camp in Bangladesh in late November and headed out to sea. He said that at least “20 of us died on board because of the high waves and were sick, and their bodies were thrown overboard.” Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rape, murder and burning of thousands of homes belonging to Rohingya, sending them fleeing to Bangladesh and beyond. Malaysia has been a common destination for many of the refugees arriving by boat, but they have also been detained in the country. Although neighboring Indonesia is not a signatory to the 1951 United Nations Refugee Convention, UNHCR said a 2016 presidential regulation provides a legal framework governing the treatment of refugees on boats in distress near Indonesia and helping them disembark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/27/1145584952/u-n-warns-that-more-rohingya-refugees-are-likely-to-wash-ashore-in-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos