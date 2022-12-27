Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

NEW DELHI/DHAKA, Dec 26 (Reuters) – The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, an agency said of the UN, after refugees try to escape the desperate conditions in Bangladeshi camps.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar live in crowded facilities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, including tens of thousands who fled their country after its army carried out a deadly crackdown in 2017.

The number of Rohingya leaving Bangladesh by boat this year has more than quintupled from a year earlier to nearly 2,400, rights groups estimate. It is not clear whether the lifting of COVID restrictions in Southeast Asia, a favored destination, has led to the rush of people.

In Buddhist-majority Myanmar, most Rohingya are denied citizenship and are seen as illegal immigrants from South Asia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it feared a boat that set sail in late November had disappeared, with all 180 on board presumed dead.

The UNHCR said the vessel may have begun to crack in early December before losing contact. He added that it was not clear where the boat left, but three Rohingya men, including one whose family was on board, said it left from Bangladesh.

Almost 200 Rohingya are suspected to have died or disappeared at sea this year. “We hope against hope that the 180 missing are still alive somewhere,” said UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch.

Thai authorities said four women and a man were found floating near Thailand’s Surin Island and another woman in the Similan Islands and were rescued by fishermen. Authorities have not yet confirmed their identities.

A local fisherman told Reuters that he and his crew had rescued people hanging in a floating water tank.

UNHCR’s Baloch said 2022 was one of the worst years for the dead and missing after 2013 and 2014, when 900 and 700 Rohingya died or went missing in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal after inter-communal violence forced them to flee.

“LEFT FOR DEAD”

Sayedur Rahman, 38, who fled to Malaysia in 2012 from Myanmar, said his wife and three children were among those missing on the ship.

“In 2017, my family came to Bangladesh to save their lives,” Rahman said. “But they are now all gone… I am completely devastated… We Rohingya are left to die… on land, in the sea. Everywhere.”

Bangladesh has arrested people smugglers in the past. The densely populated country has also asked the international community to help ease the burden of hosting so many refugees.

Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project which works to support the Rohingya, told Reuters that a boat that drifted for weeks after leaving Bangladesh with nearly 200 people had landed in Indonesia’s Aceh province on Monday evening.

Earlier this month, she said many people from the same boat may have died of hunger or thirst.

“It is scandalous that they were left on the streets for almost four weeks, either completely ignored without food and water or dragged towards Indonesia,” Lewa said.

A local Indonesian disaster mitigation agency said there were 185 passengers who arrived in Pidie district in Aceh province on Monday evening.

About 57 more Rohingya arrived in Aceh on Sunday after nearly a month away. Two other boats carrying a total of 230 Rohingya landed off the coast of Aceh last month, while this month, the Sri Lankan navy rescued 104 Rohingya.

“Life in the camp is full of uncertainty, there is no hope that they can return home soon,” said Mohammed Imran, a former Rohingya community leader who has returned to Bangladesh from Malaysia.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das in New Delhi and Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Additional reporting by Stanley Widianto in Jakarta and Panu Wongcha-um, Chayut Setboonsarng, Panarat Thepgumpanat in Bangkok and Hidayatullah Tahjuddin in PIDIE, Indonesia; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Muralikumar Anantharaman, Alexandra Hudson and David Evans

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.