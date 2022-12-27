International
AP interview: Ukraine’s foreign minister aims for peace summit in February
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war, but he does not foresee Russia attending, a statement that makes it difficult to predict whether the invasion will The destruction will end soon.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that his government wants a peace summit within two months at the United Nations mediated by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The UN gave a very cautious response.
As the Secretary-General has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate, UN associate spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said on Monday.
Kuleba said Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before his country can talk directly with Moscow. He said, however, that other nations should feel free to engage with the Russians, as they did before a wheat deal between Turkey and Russia.
The AP interview offered a glimpse of Ukraine’s vision of how the war with Russia might one day end, though any peace talks would be months away and highly contingent on complex international negotiations.
Kuleba also said that he was absolutely satisfied with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyys visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to operate in the country in less than six. month. Usually, the training lasts up to one year.
Kuleba said during the interview at the Foreign Ministry that Ukraine will do everything it can to win the war in 2023.
Every war ends diplomatically, he said. Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.
Commenting on Kuleba’s proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Russia has never followed the conditions set by others. Only our mind and common.
A Kremlin spokesman said last week that no Ukrainian peace plan could succeed without taking into account today’s realities, a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, as well as others. territorial gains.
Kuleba said the Ukrainian government would like to have the peace summit by the end of February.
The United Nations could be the best place to hold this summit, because this is not about doing a favor to a certain country, he said. It’s really about getting everyone on board.
At the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, Zelenskyy made a remote presentation of a 10-point peace formula that includes restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, releasing all prisoners, a court for them. responsible for aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Asked if Ukraine would invite Russia to the summit, he said Moscow would first have to face prosecution for war crimes in an international court.
They can be invited to this step only in this way, said Kuleba.
On the role of UN Secretary General, Kuleba said: He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly, as a man of principles and integrity. So we will welcome his active participation.
The UN spokesperson’s office had no immediate comment.
Other world leaders have also offered to mediate, such as those in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.
The Foreign Minister has again minimized the comments of the Russian authorities that they are ready for talks.
They (the Russians) regularly say they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves otherwise, he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said a few days ago that his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, but suggested that Ukrainians are the ones who refuse to take this step. Despite Putin’s comments, Moscow’s forces have continued to attack Ukraine, a sign that peace is not imminent.
Zelenskyys visit to the US was his first trip abroad since the start of the war on February 24. Kuleba praised Washington’s efforts and underlined the importance of the visit.
Ukraine secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including a battery of Patriot missiles, during the trip.
Kuleba said this step opens the door for other countries to do the same.
He said that the US government developed a program for Ukrainian troops to complete training faster than usual without harming the quality of using this weapon on the battlefield.
While Kuleba did not mention a specific time frame, he said only that it will be much less than six months. And he added that the training will take place outside of Ukraine.
During Russia’s ground and air war in Ukraine, Kuleba has been second only to Zelenskyy in conveying Ukraine’s message and need for an international audience, whether through tweets or meetings with friendly foreign officials.
On Monday, Ukraine called on UN member states to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and expel it from the world body. Kuleba said that they have long been preparing for this step to reveal the fraud and strip Russia of its status.
The Foreign Ministry says that Russia has never gone through the legal procedure for membership and taking the place of the USSR in the UN Security Council after the collapse of the Soviet Union.
This is the beginning of a difficult battle, but we will fight, because nothing is impossible, he told AP.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-zelenskyy-business-eb86ba6fe45717c11edaa1390fe70307
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CNN reporter reveals “shocking experience” of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- Racers make MVC debut Friday at home
- Sony’s Spectacular WH-1000MX5 ANC Headphones Hit Record Low Price (Save $120)
- Frances Caroline Garcia watches the Slam title after Christmas on a plane
- Skiers with Apple Watch may be responsible for uptick in accidental 911 calls – The Durango Herald
- 6 women’s college basketball games to watch this week
- Best US Launch Companies of 2022Ars Technica Power Ranking
- 2022 tentatively the warmest year on record for the UK
- Akanbi fights Kuti in the final
- Hunter Health encourages people to be aware of symptoms as respiratory virus cases continue through 2023
- He heard cries for help in the deadly winter storm. His actions saved a life
- Wrestling returns to action at Soldier Salute Tournament in Iowa