AP interview: Ukraine’s foreign minister aims for peace summit in February

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) Ukraine’s foreign minister said Monday that his nation wants a summit to end the war, but he does not foresee Russia attending, a statement that makes it difficult to predict whether the invasion will The destruction will end soon.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press that his government wants a peace summit within two months at the United Nations mediated by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN gave a very cautious response.

As the Secretary-General has said many times in the past, he can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate, UN associate spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez said on Monday.

Kuleba said Russia must face a war crimes tribunal before his country can talk directly with Moscow. He said, however, that other nations should feel free to engage with the Russians, as they did before a wheat deal between Turkey and Russia.

The AP interview offered a glimpse of Ukraine’s vision of how the war with Russia might one day end, though any peace talks would be months away and highly contingent on complex international negotiations.

Kuleba also said that he was absolutely satisfied with the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyys visit to the US last week, and he revealed that the US government had made a special plan to get the Patriot missile battery ready to operate in the country in less than six. month. Usually, the training lasts up to one year.

Kuleba said during the interview at the Foreign Ministry that Ukraine will do everything it can to win the war in 2023.

Every war ends diplomatically, he said. Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

Commenting on Kuleba’s proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Russia has never followed the conditions set by others. Only our mind and common.

A Kremlin spokesman said last week that no Ukrainian peace plan could succeed without taking into account today’s realities, a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed in 2014, as well as others. territorial gains.

Kuleba said the Ukrainian government would like to have the peace summit by the end of February.

The United Nations could be the best place to hold this summit, because this is not about doing a favor to a certain country, he said. It’s really about getting everyone on board.

At the Group of 20 summit in Bali in November, Zelenskyy made a remote presentation of a 10-point peace formula that includes restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, releasing all prisoners, a court for them. responsible for aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Asked if Ukraine would invite Russia to the summit, he said Moscow would first have to face prosecution for war crimes in an international court.

They can be invited to this step only in this way, said Kuleba.

On the role of UN Secretary General, Kuleba said: He has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly, as a man of principles and integrity. So we will welcome his active participation.

The UN spokesperson’s office had no immediate comment.

Other world leaders have also offered to mediate, such as those in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

The Foreign Minister has again minimized the comments of the Russian authorities that they are ready for talks.

They (the Russians) regularly say they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves otherwise, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a few days ago that his country is ready for talks to end the war in Ukraine, but suggested that Ukrainians are the ones who refuse to take this step. Despite Putin’s comments, Moscow’s forces have continued to attack Ukraine, a sign that peace is not imminent.

Zelenskyys visit to the US was his first trip abroad since the start of the war on February 24. Kuleba praised Washington’s efforts and underlined the importance of the visit.

Ukraine secured a new $1.8 billion military aid package, including a battery of Patriot missiles, during the trip.

Kuleba said this step opens the door for other countries to do the same.

He said that the US government developed a program for Ukrainian troops to complete training faster than usual without harming the quality of using this weapon on the battlefield.

While Kuleba did not mention a specific time frame, he said only that it will be much less than six months. And he added that the training will take place outside of Ukraine.

During Russia’s ground and air war in Ukraine, Kuleba has been second only to Zelenskyy in conveying Ukraine’s message and need for an international audience, whether through tweets or meetings with friendly foreign officials.

On Monday, Ukraine called on UN member states to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and expel it from the world body. Kuleba said that they have long been preparing for this step to reveal the fraud and strip Russia of its status.

The Foreign Ministry says that Russia has never gone through the legal procedure for membership and taking the place of the USSR in the UN Security Council after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This is the beginning of a difficult battle, but we will fight, because nothing is impossible, he told AP.

