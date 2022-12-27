International
The biggest international news of 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Britain’s new prime minister and human rights at the Qatar World Cup – YP
From the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the overturning of abortion laws in the United States, here’s a roundup of the biggest events to mark 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the biggest invasion of Europe since World War II when he sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, sending millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country.
The West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow and sent billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. Russian forces failed to capture the capital, Kiev, and topple the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
UN launches record $51.5 billion emergency funding appeal for 339 million people
In the south, Russia occupied most of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, including the port of Mariupol, which was destroyed in a three-month siege.
In April, Russian forces were accused of massacring many civilians in the Kiev suburb of Bucha.
By September, Ukrainian forces had regained ground in the northeast and south. Putin hastily annexed four regions of Ukraine partially controlled by Russia, a move condemned as illegal by the United Nations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden during their meeting in Washington DC on December 21, 2022. Photo: Presidency of Ukraine/ZUMA Press Wire/DPA
In November, Russian forces withdrew from the southern port of Kherson, ending an eight-month occupation.
Russian attacks have hit Ukraine’s energy infrastructure relentlessly, causing blackouts across the country as winter sets in.
In December, in his first trip abroad since the invasion, Zelensky went to Washington to address the US Congress, calling for long-term US support.
Black Sea dolphins victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine
Great Britain gets another prime minister for the fifth time in six years
Britain got its fifth Conservative prime minister in six years.
Rishi Sunak took office in October after his tax-cutting predecessor Liz Truss self-immolated after just 44 days in the shortest tenure of a British leader.
The lightning rod’s fall from grace, brought on by a disastrous mini-budget, capped a turbulent 2022 in Britain.
The year was marked by the death of the nations longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, aged 96, and the forced resignation of Brexiteer Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a series of scandals.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the first black person to hold this office. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
The US Supreme Court sent global shockwaves in June when it overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which enshrined the constitutional right to abortion nationwide, turning the issue over to individual states.
After the decision, abortion bans were brought by Republicans in 16 US states, where 26.5 million women live.
What is Roe v. Wade and what does it mean for the US now that it has been overturned?
China’s Xi wins third term
President Xi Jinping strengthened his grip at the top of China after winning a historic third term in November as leader of the world’s second-largest economy.
But the Chinese lost patience with the immediate lockdowns, mass testing and movement restrictions imposed by the governments’ signature zero-Covid strategy.
Hundreds of people took part in protests against the restrictions in Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Urumqi, Wuhan and other cities. Some even dared to call for Xi’s resignation.
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a 2017 event in Berlin. Photo: DPA
Meanwhile, incursions by Chinese warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone skyrocketed as Beijing held its biggest military drills in decades around the self-ruled island, raising alarm in Taipei.
In December, Beijing announced it would reopen its borders and lift the quarantinegoing from zero-Covid to living with the virus.
Extreme weather and record temperatures
Europe experienced its hottest summer on record, with the mercury reaching 40C for the first time in Britain.
Parts of the Arctic and Antarctic, China and the US also experienced record temperatures.
Extreme weather events linked to climate change continued to wreak havoc in developing countries.
Flood victims use a makeshift barge to carry hay for cattle in Jaffarabad, a district in Pakistan’s southwestern Baluchistan province, on September 5, 2022. Photo: AP
Floods in Pakistan affected much of the country, Nigeria suffered its worst floods in a decade and parts of drought-stricken Somalia faced the threat of famine.
At the United Nations climate summit in Egypt (COP27), developing countries finally managed to get rich polluters to agree to pay into a loss and damage fund to compensate poorer countries for climate damage.
Was COP27 a victory for the climate? All about the loss and damage fund
The world faces the energy crisis, inflation
The invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Russia created an energy crisis of a magnitude not seen in half a century, with the costs of gas and electricity rising globally.
Britain saw its energy bills double in a year. Rising energy prices were also a factor in Sri Lanka’s cost-of-living crisis, which in August forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.
Inflation rose globally, prompting central banks to aggressively raise interest rates, raising fears of another major debt crisis.
Far-right politicians gain ground
The far right made unprecedented gains in Europe.
Voters in Italy elected their most right-wing leader since World War II in post-fascist Giorgia Meloni.
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats were the big winners of the general election that brought the conservatives to power in that country.
The Hong Kong government is attacking the US panel for claiming that the national security law has harmed the city’s freedom
In France, a surge from both the far right and the hard left stripped center-right President Emmanuel Macron of his parliamentary majority.
But in Latin America, the right has been in decline.
Left-wing veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made a stunning comeback in Brazil, ousting far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Left-wing leaders also came to power in Colombia and Honduras.
Giorgia Meloni is Italy’s most right-wing leader since World War II. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Mass protests in Iran
In Iran, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s Islamic dress code sparked the country’s biggest protests in years.
In the streets and on social media, women and girls defiantly removed their headscarves in an unprecedented challenge to the country’s clerical leadership.
Iran tried to quell the protests by sentencing some of the protesters to death.
The bold tactics that have sustained protests in Iran
On December 8, Mohsen Shekari, 23, became the first person executed by the authorities during the protests. Four days later, Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, was hanged in public.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Monitor said on December 19 that Iranian security forces had killed at least 469 people in protests while at least 14,000 people had been arrested, according to the UN.
A woman walks around without wearing her mandatory headscarf in downtown Tehran, Iran, on December 23, 2022. Iran has been gripped by nationwide protests since September, following the death of a young woman who died while in custody by the morality police as it is suspected that the non-observance of the obligatory Islamic hijab. Photo: AP
Peace deal brokered by Ethiopia in Tigray
After two years of conflict, which has killed untold numbers of civilians and led to near-famine conditions in Tigray, the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels have agreed to a historic peace deal.
The agreement allows critical humanitarian aid to resume in the northern region.
Teenage refugee from Ethiopia’s war-torn Tigray region recounts her 16-month odyssey
Human rights concerns at the Qatar World Cup
Controversy marred the birth of the first football World Cup in the Middle East.
Some fans boycotted the tournament in Qatar over human rights concerns and the high death toll among migrant workers involved in building the eight new stadiums.
The human cost of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the migrant workers who built the event
The conservative Islamic kingdom’s decision to ban alcohol from stadiums also left a bitter taste, but as the tournament progressed, attention shifted to the on-field drama.
In an extraordinary finale, Lionel Messi won the title that had eluded one of the greatest players of all time, leading Argentina to victory against France in a penalty shootout triumph after an epic match ended 3-3.

