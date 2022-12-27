Delta BC warns residents of possible King Tide flooding, another round of winter storms expected for BC – BC

Environment Canada is predicting coastal flooding near the Strait of Georgia this week and affected residents are being told to prepare.

The city of Delta is warning residents to be on the lookout for flooding Tuesday due to a high tide and high winds from another round of winter storms.

While Monday’s high tide did not lead to any reported flooding problems, according to the city, it says another storm is expected on Tuesday.

Notices are being sent to residents in the Beach Grove and Boundary Bay neighborhoods.

Tuesday’s high tides are scheduled for 9:44 a.m. and 6:30 p.m





2:28

High tides and strong winds damage parts of the sea wall around Metro Vancouver



The city says staff will be on site to monitor the situation and respond as needed, while residents are asked to take the necessary precautions.

Story continues below ad

Sand and sandbags are available at Seaview Road, 1A Avenue boat launch, 3 Avenue beach access and 16 Avenue beach access.

Storm Growth Update December 26 11:00 AM

High tide has passed today with no reported flooding issues. Notices to residents in Beach Grove & Boundary Bay are being sent out to advise of the storm surge event tomorrow, December 27, and to encourage residents to take precautions. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jU9zPs0eAk — City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) December 26, 2022

In addition to Delta, Environment Canada predicts flooding could affect the City of Vancouver, Burnaby, West and North Vancouver, Surrey, Richmond and Delta. Also expected to be affected are Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Trending now Thousands of Canadians are left in the dark after severe storms knocked out power

South Korea fires, launches planes as North Korea flies drone Trending now China sends warplanes, ships, drones to Taiwan in major incursion

The Alberta town of Vermilion is taking matters into its own hands to get high-speed internet

“There is a high confidence for coastal flooding near the Strait of Georgia near high tide Tuesday morning,” the national weather agency says. “These water levels can cause damage to coastal infrastructure in low-lying areas, especially in places prone to impacts during similar events in the past. Swells and enhanced wave action carrying debris can cause damage to coastal infrastructure. East-southeast-facing coastlines may see larger waves and higher localized flooding.”

Story continues below ad

Environment Canada says two consecutive storms will bring 60 to 110 mm of rain by late Tuesday evening to Squamish, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Port Moody, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Anmore, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

Squamish is expected to see the highest amount of rainfall, up to 110mm.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. “Heavy rainfall can cause flash flooding and pooling of water on roads,” warns Environment Canada. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Avoid driving through water on the road.”

The first storm is expected to pass through midday Monday, while the second is expected to hit Monday evening and intensify overnight before tapering off Tuesday evening.

There is a risk of flooding and high river levels due to ice-blocked channels and because the ground is too frozen to absorb water.

Read more: Vancouver crews work to shore up the shoreline ahead of Monday’s king tide Read more Vancouver crews work to shore up the shoreline ahead of Monday’s king tide

A Pacific frontal system has also triggered a wind warning for the Southern Gulf Islands. Southeast winds of 70 to 90 km/h are expected ahead of tomorrow’s frontal system, while King Tides are expected Tuesday morning.

“Another Pacific frontal system is approaching the southern coast (Tuesday). Ahead, southeasterly winds of 70 to 90 km/h will develop in areas adjacent to the Haro Strait (Tuesday) morning. Winds are expected to moderate later in the day,” Environment Canada states. “Additionally, we now have high confidence in a more significant storm event occurring with the King Tide on Tuesday morning.”

Story continues below ad

In the wake of the second front, strong westerly winds are expected near the Strait of Juan de Fuca tomorrow night.

A Freezing Rain Warning is in effect for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass. The rain is expected to end as temperatures rise Monday afternoon, but travelers can expect icy conditions on highways, roads, crosswalks and parking lots.