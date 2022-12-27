International
3 signs the ‘pandemic economy’ is over in 2022 even though Covid is still around
By all technical definitions, the US is still in a pandemic. Since September, the World Health Organization has only announced the end of the pandemic “at first sight“, but not quite here yet, especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another severe winter wave.
Some pandemic lifestyle changes such as wearing masks remain common in the US, especially as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in areas with high infection rates, including New York and Los Angeles.
America’s money habits, however, have almost completely returned to pre-pandemic trends. After nearly two years of significant disruption for better or worse, here are three examples of how the pandemic economy ended up in 2022:
1. Consumers have turned to spending on things to do versus must haves
2. Recurring expenses make saving more difficult
Consumers may have expected to spend more this year in light of the return to in-person work and going out for fun. But persistently high inflation and the fear of a future recession made it difficult for people to control their spending and maintain good saving habits.
The government financial assistance that helped consumers meet these goals during the height of the pandemic was non-existent in 2022, changing the way people use their money again, according to Angeli Gianchandani, a consumer behavior expert and practitioner-in-residence for the brand. marketing and executive MBA programs at the University of New Haven.
“The stimulus checks and unemployment benefits allowed people to spend they were spending money because they had it,” she says. Those government subsidies allowed people to spend more, but they were also saving money by not going to work, buying clothes or getting their hair done.
“Spending shifted and now the pendulum has swung so far the other way with inflation,” she says. “We’re seeing this impact that’s just such a change and creating a burden on people.”
After paying off your credit card debt loads and saving at higher rates than ever before during the height of the pandemic, many consumers are relying on credit to cover everyday purchases.
3. Investing is no longer just fun and games
It wasn’t just events like that The GameStop merger that made the stock market exciting in 2021, but also the fact that markets seemed to have fully recovered and poised to continue rising as the world continued to reopen. But this optimism began to slip at the end of last year and has continued its decline throughout 2022.
Not only will the major stock indexes end the year on a weak note, but other big investments like buying a home became more painful this year as the Fed raised interest rates to help curb inflation.
A combination of pandemic-induced more downtime at home, embedded savings and low interest rates allowed consumers to spend and invest more freely throughout the height of the pandemic. Now, with prices high, the health of the economy uncertain, and a number of other crises still brewing (war in Ukraine, climate change, political tension in the US), people are looking for stability.
“This uncertainty that we can get through, you’ll see again that consumers will change habits,” says Gianchandani. From where they shop to where they work and where they invest, she says people are looking for companies to take a stand and show how they create value for their shareholders beyond simple returns. “Companies need to be able to talk to them client to be transparent and forthcoming and help them build that confidence to overcome any of these challenges.”
