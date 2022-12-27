3 signs the ‘pandemic economy’ is over in 2022 even though Covid is still around

By all technical definitions, the US is still in a pandemic. Since September, the World Health Organization has only announced the end of the pandemic “at first sight“, but not quite here yet, especially as Covid cases rise and threaten another severe winter wave. Some pandemic lifestyle changes such as wearing masks remain common in the US, especially as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in areas with high infection rates, including New York and Los Angeles. America’s money habits, however, have almost completely returned to pre-pandemic trends. After nearly two years of significant disruption for better or worse, here are three examples of how the pandemic economy ended up in 2022:

1. Consumers have turned to spending on things to do versus must haves

2. Recurring expenses make saving more difficult

Consumers may have expected to spend more this year in light of the return to in-person work and going out for fun. But persistently high inflation and the fear of a future recession made it difficult for people to control their spending and maintain good saving habits. The government financial assistance that helped consumers meet these goals during the height of the pandemic was non-existent in 2022, changing the way people use their money again, according to Angeli Gianchandani, a consumer behavior expert and practitioner-in-residence for the brand. marketing and executive MBA programs at the University of New Haven. “The stimulus checks and unemployment benefits allowed people to spend they were spending money because they had it,” she says. Those government subsidies allowed people to spend more, but they were also saving money by not going to work, buying clothes or getting their hair done. “Spending shifted and now the pendulum has swung so far the other way with inflation,” she says. “We’re seeing this impact that’s just such a change and creating a burden on people.” After paying off your credit card debt loads and saving at higher rates than ever before during the height of the pandemic, many consumers are relying on credit to cover everyday purchases.

3. Investing is no longer just fun and games