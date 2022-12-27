Pavel Antov, Russian sausage tycoon, dies after hotel collapses in India









CNN

–

Russian sausage tycoon turned lawmaker Pavel Antov died on Saturday in India after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to Indian police. Antovs’ death came after his friend and traveling companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antovs’ 65th birthday two days ago, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in northeastern Odisha state, said on Tuesday. of India. Budanov was 61 years old and had a pre-existing heart condition, Sharma said. Police believe Antov died of suicide after falling from the third floor of his hotel in Rayagada district, although the post-mortem report has not yet been released, Sharma said. He said the case was classified as an unnatural death, which includes deaths resulting from accidents and suicides. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Antov, who was a businessman and member of a regional parliament in the Vladimir region of western Russia, had celebrated his 65th birthday on December 22. In 2018, Antov topped the Forbes ranking of the 100 richest civil servants in Russia. His income in 2018 amounted to about 9.97 billion rubles, according to Forbes Russia. He was a member of the United Russia party of the Russian parliament, which was previously led by Vladimir Putin and is still a staunch supporter of the Russian President. Antonov pledged his support for Putin last June when he was forced to deny that he had posted an anti-war message on WhatsApp. He blamed an unfortunate misunderstanding and a technical error and said the status had been deleted. Sharma said the Russian embassy had been contacted and procedures had been followed. Permission had been granted to cremate the bodies of both men, he said. Russian Consul General in Kolkata Alexey Idamkin told Russian state media RIA Novosti on Monday that the Odisha State Police and the Consulate General in Kolkata saw nothing suspicious in the deaths of the two Russians in India. We are aware of the death of two Russian citizens. We are in contact with the families of these people and with the police of the city where it happened. We will provide the relatives of the deceased with all the necessary assistance in documents, Idamkin told RIA Novosti. At least a dozen high-profile Russian businessmen have reportedly died of suicide or unexplained accidents this year, with six of them linked to the two largest Russian energy companies. Alexander BuzakovThe head of a major Russian shipyard that specializes in building non-nuclear submarines died suddenly last week, with no cause of death given by authorities, Reuters news agency reported. Anatoly Gerashchenko, the former rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute, died in an unspecified accident in September, according to a statement from the institute. Lukoil chairman Ravil Maganov died in early September after falling from a hospital window in Moscow, according to TASS. In mid-September, Russian businessman Ivan Pechorin, who was the chief manager of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation, was found dead in Vladivostok, according to Russian state media. The Pechorin sank on September 10 near Cape Ignatyev in Vladivostok, regional media reported. Another senior Lukoil manager, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead near Moscow in May after reportedly visiting a shaman, TASS reported. How to get help: In the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide can also provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/27/business/russian-deaths-india-pavel-antov-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos