Vandals destroy 30,000-year-old indigenous cave paintings in Australia | Smart news





In southern Australia, vandals have entered Koonalda Cave and destroyed 30,000-year-old sacred indigenous rock art. The vandals forced their way over barbed wire and dug under a steel gate to enter Koonalda Caves, where they carved inscriptions into the limestone wall above the ancient. Nullarbor Plain drawings. The cave is considered sacred by its owners, the aborigines Good people. This is frankly shocking, South Australia’s attorney-general and Aboriginal affairs minister Kyam Maher told The Australian. ABC Radio. These caves are some of the earliest evidence of Aboriginal occupation of that part of the country. Authorities have yet to find the vandals, but the suspects may face one $10,000 fine or up to six months in prison for writing Don’t look now, but this is a cave of death, above the ancient geometric patterns carved into the rock. The vandals caused a lot of damage. Art cannot be recovered, said Keryn Walshe, an archaeologist of ancient Aboriginal sites. of Guardians Mostafa Rachwani. The surface of the cave is very smooth. It is not possible to remove graffiti without destroying the art underneath. It’s a massive, tragic loss to damage it to this degree. Cave of Koonalda, which has been on the National Heritage List of Australia since 2014, plays an important role in the history of the country and of man. It was long believed that humans first arrived on the continent around 8,700 years ago, but archaeologists overturned that misconception when they discovered that cave drawings date back at least 30,000 years. According to The Australian National Heritage Sites register. The Mirning peoples had been in talks with the Australian government about necessary changes in site maintenance, seeking increased security and better access for the tribe to the caves. Currently, the tribe must request a key from the local environmental department to enter the site, making it difficult for tribal members to visit and Mirning to protect the site. Trespassers have been entering caves for years and carving their names into the soft limestone rock with their fingers. The failure to build an effective gate, or to use modern security services, such as 24/7 wildlife monitoring cameras, has in many ways allowed this vandalism to occur, Clare Buswell, Chair of the Commission of Australian Spaleological Federations of Conservation. wrote to the parliamentary standing committee on aboriginal lands in July, according to of Guardian. Rock art, like the destroyed drawings in Koonalda Cave, is the oldest known form of early human art. In many indigenous cultures, drawings are part of their cultural heritage and oral histories. VisitingArt of the Nullarbor Plainit was part of a ritual of the elders of Mirning in communicating with the ancestors. My Mirning elders and I are very sad, worried and hurt by what has happened, says Mirning Elder Uncle Bunna Lawrie. Hyperallergics Elaine Veile. Koonalda is our most important, sacred place. He tells Hyperallergic that the destruction was likely premeditated: the drawings are deep within dark cavern tunnels and Koonalda is miles from civilization. It’s not coming back, Lawrie says of the destroyed drawings. It is one of the oldest cave art in the world and is now damaged. It’s so wrong. Recommended videos

