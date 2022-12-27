Russia bans oil sales to countries that accept the price cap

A general view of the oil tanks at the Transneft-Kozmino Port near the far eastern city of Nakhodka, Russia.

Russia announced on Tuesday that it will stop selling oil to countries that respect a price cap imposed this month by the West, giving its long-awaited response to the most dramatic step yet taken to limit Moscow’s ability to raise funds for its war in Ukraine. .

Under the price cap, which came into effect on December 5, oil traders must promise not to pay more than $60 a barrel for Russian offshore oil to maintain access to Western financing for such crucial aspects of global transportation. like insurance.

The limit is set close to the current price for Russian oil, but well below the prices at which Russia was able to sell it for most of last year, when energy windfalls helped Moscow offset the impact of financial sanctions. .

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and any current disruption to its sales would have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies.

A decree by President Vladimir Putin, published on a government portal and the Kremlin’s website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contrary to international law by the United States and foreign states and organizations internationals joining them”.

The Kremlin’s ban would stop sales of crude oil to countries participating in the price cap from February 1 to July 1, 2023. A separate ban on refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel will come into effect on a date to be set by the government. Putin would have the authority to cancel the measures in special cases.

The West’s price cap, unprecedented even during the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, aims to cripple Russian state coffers and Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine — without jolting markets by actually blocking Russian supply.

According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as the oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export earnings – an additional fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.

Some analysts have said the limit will have little immediate impact on the oil revenue Moscow is earning, as the price of Russian oil has already fallen close to it. But that could limit Moscow’s ability to take advantage of future price shocks.