Russia bans oil sales to countries that accept the price cap
A general view of the oil tanks at the Transneft-Kozmino Port near the far eastern city of Nakhodka, Russia.
Yuri Maltsev Reuters
Russia announced on Tuesday that it will stop selling oil to countries that respect a price cap imposed this month by the West, giving its long-awaited response to the most dramatic step yet taken to limit Moscow’s ability to raise funds for its war in Ukraine. .
Under the price cap, which came into effect on December 5, oil traders must promise not to pay more than $60 a barrel for Russian offshore oil to maintain access to Western financing for such crucial aspects of global transportation. like insurance.
The limit is set close to the current price for Russian oil, but well below the prices at which Russia was able to sell it for most of last year, when energy windfalls helped Moscow offset the impact of financial sanctions. .
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and any current disruption to its sales would have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies.
A decree by President Vladimir Putin, published on a government portal and the Kremlin’s website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contrary to international law by the United States and foreign states and organizations internationals joining them”.
The Kremlin’s ban would stop sales of crude oil to countries participating in the price cap from February 1 to July 1, 2023. A separate ban on refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel will come into effect on a date to be set by the government. Putin would have the authority to cancel the measures in special cases.
The West’s price cap, unprecedented even during the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, aims to cripple Russian state coffers and Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine — without jolting markets by actually blocking Russian supply.
According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Russia’s budget deficit could be wider than the planned 2% of GDP in 2023 as the oil price cap squeezes Russia’s export earnings – an additional fiscal hurdle for Moscow as it spends heavily on its military campaign in Ukraine.
Some analysts have said the limit will have little immediate impact on the oil revenue Moscow is earning, as the price of Russian oil has already fallen close to it. But that could limit Moscow’s ability to take advantage of future price shocks.
Ghost town
Russian forces bombed and bombed again on Tuesday towns and cities in eastern and southern Ukraine. After a series of dramatic Ukrainian gains in the autumn, the war has entered a slow and heavy phase as the bitter winter weather settles in at the front.
The fiercest fighting has been around the eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia has been trying to storm for months at great cost, and further north in the towns of Svatove and Kreminna, where Ukraine is trying to break through Russian defensive lines.
In Bakhmut, home to 70,000 people before the war and now largely a bomb-ravaged ghost town, Reuters reporters saw fires burning in a large residential building, while debris littered the streets and most buildings had their windows blown out.
“Our building has been destroyed. There was a shop in our building, now it is no longer there,” said Oleksandr, 85, adding that he was the only resident left there.
Nearby, 73-year-old Pilaheia said she had long been used to the “constant explosions”.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in an update: “Russia continues to launch frequent small-scale attacks in these areas (of Bakhmut and Svatove), although a small amount of territory has changed hands.”
Putin has repeatedly spoken of a desire for peace talks in comments in recent days. But his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, made clear that Moscow still has a list of preconditions, including that Ukraine recognize Russia’s occupation by force of about a fifth of Ukrainian territory it says it has annexed.
Kiev says it is winning the war and will never give up its land.
The TASS news agency quoted Lavrov as saying late Monday: “Our proposals for demilitarization and denazification of regime-controlled territories, eliminating threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are known to the enemy.
“The matter is simple: Fulfill them for your benefit. Otherwise, the matter will be decided by the Russian military.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that as a result of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, almost nine million people were currently without power – equivalent to about a quarter of the country’s population.
Russia has openly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October in what Kiev says are attacks without any conceivable military purpose designed only to harm civilians. Moscow says the goal is to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight back.
What was intended as a campaign to subdue Ukraine within days has been a military fiasco for the Kremlin, whose forces were defeated on the outskirts of Kiev in the spring and forced out of other areas in the fall.
Putin has responded by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists for the first time since World War II to fight in his “special military operation”.
In the latest humiliating setback for the Russian military, a suspected Ukrainian drone reached the main base of Russia’s long-range strategic bomber fleet on Monday, hundreds of kilometers inside Russian airspace. Moscow said it shot down the drone, but admitted that at least three soldiers were killed.
It was the second time the base had been hit since early December, a sign that Russia has yet to plug the gap in its air defenses that made the audacious attack possible.
