Holiday travel nightmare continues for many at Denver International Airport, Department of Transportation sees Southwest cancellation rate

For many Denver International Airport travelers, it feels like a bad Christmas present that keeps on giving.

“We flew in from Baltimore and we were delayed, and we got here and everything was fine until we got into town here,” said Aggie Bothwell, who is visiting from Virginia. “It’s just that none of the stalls are going and there’s luggage up to the wall and thousands of people.”

After days of airport cancellations and delays, much of that anger is now being directed at Southwest Airlines, as data from FlightAware shows the airline canceled more than 50% of its flights with traffic through the airport.

On Monday, the United States Department of Transportation announced that it is considering the airline after what they call an “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of a lack of prompt customer service”.

Organization posted on Twitter“The department will review whether the cancellations were controllable and whether Southwest is in compliance with its customer service plan.”

Southwest customers like Susan and Rick Biegler said the past few days have been a nightmare. “We got in at 5 this morning and it was crazy,” said Susan, who is traveling with her husband. The couple, who live in Las Vegas, have been waiting for a flight since Saturday. Rick had to be rushed to hospital for treatment after facing days of cancellations.

Patricia Mammenga was also stranded at the airport. She said she had to sleep in baggage claim because the company no longer had any vouchers for hotels.

“People were on the phone calling for about 4 hours, and still no answer,” Mammenga said.

On Monday, near baggage claim, Southwest employees were also venting their frustrations. Lyn Montgomery, president of the TWU Local 556 Southwest Airlines flight attendant union, issued a statement criticizing the company and its leadership.

“It’s unfortunate. These are terrible conditions for anyone who is required to travel and anyone who is able to work,” Montgomery said.

While an airline spokesman said the operational failures were due to “extreme winter weather,” Montgomery said the problems experienced over the holiday weekend and Monday stemmed from aging systems that have been an ongoing problem for years. from 2016. Also, the lack of adequate personnel and miscommunication with the staff.

“They’ve bitten off more than they can chew because we’re still looking to expand. We’ve hired 3,900 flight attendants this year and we’re continuing to hire more, but when the weather hits, we can’t handle the operation we have.” Montgomery said. “So frankly, a lot of us are very concerned about expanding when we have so many catastrophic issues with the operations we currently have.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the airlines said they were “fully staffed and prepared for the upcoming holiday weekend” and that “we will work to make things right for those we have disappointed, including our employees”.

Southwest’s union and customers are calling for action, instead of what they say is the company’s usual lip service.

“There is no answer, they are in big trouble and I hope they fix it,” said Susan.