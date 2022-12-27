Holiday travel chaos for some at Tampa International Airport





TAMPA, Fla. The winter storm that wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans continues to affect many Tampa International Airport travelers. More than 2,800 flights in the US were canceled early Tuesday. This comes after almost 4,400 were canceled on Monday.

It’s more than just a few delays in Tampa, where at least 24 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled early Tuesday. This has left some passengers stranded at the airport as they try to rebook flights. It has also left the Southwest baggage area inundated with more than 1,000 pieces of luggage piled up and missing. Many of the bags belong to people who never made it to Tampa, even though their luggage did. The Dallas-based airline said the delays and cancellations are due to disruptions across our network as a result of (the winter storm’s) ongoing effects on the entirety of our operations, according to CNN. What a mess. This is Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Tampa International. Another 24 Southwest flights were canceled this morning. Many tags on these stranded bags are from travelers from Denver, Houston and Baltimore @BN9 pic.twitter.com/4C6XFA9eib Angie Angers (@angie_angers) December 27, 2022 The CEO of Southwest Airlines said Monday that travelers should expect more delays on Wednesday and Thursday with just over a third of its flights operating, according to the Wall Street Journal. Now, the Department of Transportation is getting involved. The agency tweeted late last night that they are concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable cancellation rate and lack of customer service. They say they will see if Southwest lives up to its customer service plan. But long lines remained on Tuesday morning. Carolyn Burke of Michigan said the holidays have been chaotic as some of her family members didn’t make it to Tampa, but their bags did. She was tasked with sifting through piles of luggage early Tuesday to find her daughters’ suitcase that hasn’t been seen since before Christmas. I understand weather delays, Burke said. But then when she got to Denver and missed her connection, they rescheduled her, but her bag didn’t follow, so now when we go to the Southwest office, they tell us they won’t deliver the bag to her, they don’t know where the bag is, and they won’t be helpful, they scanned it so they know it’s in this area somewhere, but there must be a thousand bags in here. They say we should look at all these bags ourselves. Southwest Airlines released a statement that read in part: With back-to-back days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, the ongoing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable. And our heartfelt apologies for that have only just begun. We were working with Security at the forefront to urgently address the large-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning our crews and fleet at the bottom line to best serve everyone who plans to travel with us.

