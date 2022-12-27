China to end quarantine for international travelers





Passenger planes land on the tarmac at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport on November 4, 2022, before China ended travel restrictions related to Covid. Future Edition | Future Edition | Getty Images BEIJING China announced late Monday that travelers will no longer need to be quarantined upon arrival on the mainland starting January 8. The upcoming move follows an unexpected relaxation this month of domestic Covid controls. The changes end most of the more restrictive measures China had imposed for nearly three years under its zero-Covid policy. Since March 2020, travelers to the mainland have had to self-quarantine, usually in a designated hotel, for 14 days. That period of isolation then began to increase to 21 days or more for some travelers, before China began shortening quarantine times this summer. The current policy calls for five days of quarantine in a centralized facility, followed by three days at home. China’s National Health Commission also said that from January 8, authorities will stop tracing close contacts of Covid patients, stop designating Covid risk areas and cancel Covid measures that had slowed the importation of goods. The commission said travelers to China would only need to show a negative virus test within the past 48 hours and would no longer need to apply for a clear health code. While in flight, passengers will still be required to wear a face mask, the release said. China’s economy slowed this year amid strict Covid controls that shut down Shanghai for about two months, as well as other parts of the country. Beijing suddenly ended many of the restrictions earlier this month. Meanwhile, local Covid infections surged, putting pressure on an already stretched public health system. More flights are needed Entry quarantine requirements and other Covid-related measures have made it difficult for foreign businesses in China to bring in staff, managers and factory technicians. “Just because the borders are open doesn’t mean travel will immediately return,” Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, said last week. He noted that the number of available flights in and out of China needs to recover. “I don’t think the US carriers or the international carriers are going to get back to normal right away because those planes are already flying other routes,” Hart said. “It might be different with Chinese airlines because the planes are just sitting on the runway doing nothing.” Read more about China from CNBC Pro In 2019, China said there were 670 million domestic and international international trips. By 2021, the number had dropped to 128 million, according to the National Immigration Administration. China said on Monday it would improve visa arrangements for foreigners entering the country to resume work, business, study, visit relatives and other gatherings. The ability of Chinese citizens to travel overseas will “resume in an orderly manner,” the Chinese-language announcement said, according to a CNBC translation. During the pandemic, Beijing prevented Chinese citizens from obtaining passports or leaving the country unless they had a clear purpose, usually business. Previously, Chinese tourists and their overseas spending, especially on luxury goods, have been an important source of revenue for businesses in many international tourist destinations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/27/china-to-end-quarantine-for-international-travelers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos