GISI and Hill International Complete Strategic Merger

LOS ANGELES & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Infrastructure Solutions Inc. (RENTAL) and Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) today announced that their strategic merger has been completed after clearing final regulatory reviews. This merger presents enhanced opportunities for growth in the global free infrastructure consulting markets.

The completion of our merger with Hill International is GISI’s fifth strategic merger or acquisition during 2022, said Rick Newman, President and CEO of GISI. Our employee ownership model sets us apart and is an important feature of our growth, recruitment and professional development initiatives. As a result, we believe the GISI family of companies is well positioned to serve the needs of an expanding market that requires more technical and professional expertise than ever before.

Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali said: Since our founding in 1976, Hill has grown into an industry-leading program, project and construction management company. By joining the GISI family of companies, Hill is poised to continue to grow by enhancing the quality of service to our clients, thanks to GISI’s focus on long-term success.

Newman added: Hills’ uniqueness as a fee-only program management firm, combined with its technical and managerial expertise, makes the company a welcome addition to the GISI family. They were excited to bring Raouf and the entire Hill team on board.

Initially approved by the boards of directors of GISI and Hill on August 16, 2022, the terms of the merger were later changed to US$3.40 per share from US$2.85 after receiving an unsolicited third-party proposal. Hill stockholders representing approximately 72.9% of the outstanding common stock approved the combination on November 2. Hill International will continue to serve its clients under the Hill International brand as part of GISIs Engineering & Consulting Services platform, together with sister companies The LiRo Group, GEI Consultants, J. Roger Preston Limited (JRP), and Asia Infrastructure Solutions.

About GISI

GISI is among the largest private construction management companies in the commercial, industrial and healthcare building market, and a leading project/construction manager in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors. The company provides the resources its partner firms can look to to gain the competitive edge for success. Through the dedicated efforts of our more than 12,500 employees, we generate annual revenues of approximately US$12 billion, with a backlog of more than US$23 billion. Our employee shareholders are invested in contributing to and benefiting from our continued growth as we bring our unique value proposition to our customers and communities in more than 90 countries. Learn more at www.GISI.com.

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 3,200 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, construction claims, dispute resolution, consulting, facilities management and other consulting services for clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intention that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created therein. When used herein, the words will, will, may, might, position, plan, potential, projected, continue, anticipate, believe, expect, estimate, project and intend and words or phrases of similar import as they relate to the transactions described. herein or Hill or GISI or their respective affiliates or the management of Hills or GISI, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to certain factors, including, without limitation, changes in facts and circumstances and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the merger, strategic and other benefits of the proposed merger, the potential effects of the proposed merger, unexpected costs or unexpected liabilities that may result from the proposed merger and other general risks facing the business and operations of Hills or GISI, including with respect to regulatory filings, competitive factors, general economic conditions, customer relations, vendor relations, government regulation and oversight, seasonality, distribution networks, product introduction and acceptance, technological change, changes in industry practices, one-time events and factors others described herein including the impact of the COVID coronavirus pandemic -19 in our operations and financial results, and these risk factors and other caut our statements in Hills Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Based on changing conditions, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or targeted. Accordingly, forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed. Actual results may vary materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should also understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all of these factors and as such you should not consider the preceding list or risk factors to be a complete list of all possible risks and uncertainties. All of these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. None of Hill, GISI or any of their affiliates undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, subsequent events, circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by any authority. securities laws.