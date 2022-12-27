Top 2022 news stories: China, Putin and Ukraine





At the end of February, on one of the most uncomfortable vacations ever, I found myself in Rome. My first morning was interrupted by frantic phone calls from our people in Kharkiv, Ukraine, just as the Russian troop columns started rolling. And there went my vacation, the immediate future of Ukraine, European security and the rest of the year in terms of news. Russia’s rapid invasion of Ukraine; Russia’s deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure; and war crimes, mass graves and mass kidnappings have all attracted the world’s attention. However, the second act is yet to come: Ukrainians have to face a winter with a lot of Russian anger and few Ukrainian opportunities to find heat, light or water. But this year it was not only for Ukraine. Afghanistan was retaken by fanatic zealots not long before the war began, and they cast a black shadow of the burqa. Africa has not had its best day in terms of democracy. And in Asia, the United States and China stepped up their showdown over trade, technology and Taiwan.

Foreign policyNews writers were on top of all these developments. Sometimes, our stories prompted congressional investigations. Less often, our writers were arrested at gunpoint. It's been a busy, messy year. Here are the top five stories that had the greatest impact. 1. Russia plans arrest and kill campaign after invasion of Ukraine, US officials say by Amy Mackinnon, Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch, February 18 Most European policymakers (except the Baltic countries) refused to believe that Russia would invade Ukraine, despite repeated US warnings. But this mid-February story about the Russian killings rattled convinced minds in European capitals, saved many lives by getting people out of the country, and set the stage for the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and other international bodies to monitor a growing escalation. . Catalog of Russian war crimes. 2. Ukrainian staff at US embassy left behind say US is backtracking on pledges of support by Robbie Gramer and Amy Mackinnon, March 16 The United States spent centuries warning Ukraine and European allies about Russia's impending invasion, which finally came down in February. But it apparently hasn't made any plans for what to do with the hundreds of local employees at the US Embassy in Kiev who were quickly evacuated (probably for good). Feeling completely abandoned in a war zone with no jobs, no income and no support, the embassy staff he pleaded for help from the US State Department to support their families and make plans for the future that will close. Foreign policyThe series of stories brought public scrutiny to their plight, leading to public protests and pressure from Capitol Hill for the State Department to provide workers with lifelines and financial aid during the first precarious days of the war. 3. The Taliban stopped me from doing my job. I can never go back. by Lynne ODonnell, July 20









Taliban fighters wait as people gather for a ceremony to raise the Taliban flag in Kabul. I got a WhatsApp message at lunchtime from FP Lynne ODonnell that the Taliban had stopped her. We were on the phone during her interrogation. This is the big story of the Taliban’s assault on the free press, women and the West. At this point, no one can turn back. So much for Taliban 2.0. 4. Cafeteria meeting turns into tense car chase for US Senate aides in Zimbabwe by Robbie Gramer, September 16 It felt like a Jason Bourne style car chase through the streets of Harare, Zimbabwe. But it was the US congressional staff who were trying to escape the Zimbabwean fools, who were tailing them to hold talks with opposition figures. The diplomatic incident and the FP story that revealed his simmering anger on Capitol Hill and led to increased US scrutiny by the Biden administration over human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. 5. The revival of the Congo rebellion by Mlanie Gouby, July 4 The Democratic Republic of Congo has been in turmoil for years, decades or more than a century depending on the accounting. Journalist Mlanie Gouby focuses on the recent rebel movement M23, supported by neighboring countries such as Rwanda and Uganda. After this story, the attention of the US and the European Union turned to a long-forgotten conflict. It may still pay.

