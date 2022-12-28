Top Stories 2022: International Acquisitions

This post is part of a series looking back at key maritime stories from 2022.

US allies and competitors continued to expand their naval forces with the world’s largest navies investing in new troops and capabilities.

China’s Maritime Development

The People’s Liberation Army Navy increased its fleet with an emphasis on aircraft carriers, surface combatants, and amphibious capabilities.

According to the Pentagon’s annual report on Chinese military power, by 2025, the PLAN will grow to more than 400 troops from the current number of 340 warships.

China, the world’s largest shipbuilding nation by tonnage, is increasing its shipbuilding capacity and capability for all naval classes: submarines, warships and auxiliary and amphibious ships, the report said.

China domestically manufactures gas turbines and marine diesel engines, as well as almost all ship weapons and electronic systems for its shipbuilding sector, making the sector almost self-sufficient for all shipbuilding needs .

In June, China launched its third aircraft carrier Fujian (18) at the Jiangnan Shipyard of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation in Shanghai.

Fujian is an 80,000-ton carrier and is the first in the PLAN to feature a catapult launch system. Current Chinese carriers Liaoning (16) and Shandong (17) are based on a Russian ski jumping design without a launch system. The bigger Fujian, equipped with electromagnetic launchers, will be able to launch a variety of aircraft with heavier payloads.

In 2022, the PLAN ordered three of its Renhai-class guided-missile destroyers and two of its Luyang III-class guided-missile destroyers. According to the Pentagon’s military power report, the destroyers Renhai and Luyang are the main platforms in Chinese surface expansion.

In terms of amphibious assault ships, the PLAN ordered its third Type 075 large-deck amphibious assault ship. Modeled on the US and American-class amphibious assault ships with large decks, the Type-075 is thought to be part of of a Chinese strategy for an amphibious armed invasion of Taiwan.

Construction of submarines is moving more slowly than surface ships, according to the Pentagon.

The PLA has placed a high priority on modernizing its submarine force, but its force structure continues to grow modestly as it works to mature its force, integrate new technologies, and expand shipyards. its naval power, says the Chinese military power report.

Russian subscribers on the move

The so-called Russian submarine of the end of the world Belgorod delivered to the Russian Navy in July. Based on a Russian Oscar-class guided missile submarine, Belgorod was modified to carry six strategic nuclear torpedoes the size of school buses. The 80-foot Poseidon can be armed with a warhead of up to 100 megatons, designed to target coastal cities and render them unlivable. The 30,000-ton nuclear-powered ship can also be used as a mother ship for smaller unmanned vehicles and submersibles.

Belgorodis part of the Russian Navy’s fleet of specialized submarines designed for espionage, deep-sea rescue and special operations operated by the Main Directorate of Deep Sea Research known by the Russian acronym GUGI, (Glavnoye Upravleniye Glubokovodnykh Issledovaniy). The Russian Navy also accepted the delivery of the Borei-class nuclear ballistic missile submarine General Suvorov. Boomer tested its Buluva ballistic missiles in the White Sea in November and was commissioned last week. according to controlled by the state Tass News Agency.

In addition, the Russian Navy ordered its latest upgraded Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine. Ugh in November. Russian Kilo attack ships have been widely used as attack platforms from the Black Sea to strike targets in Ukraine.

The Russians also maintained sea lanes for the third Admiral Gorshkov-class guided-missile frigate in the Baltic Sea, according to the controlled state. Tass News Agency. The class is the most modern surface combatant design of the Russian Navy.

Second UK carrier damaged, First Type 26 launched

The second carrier of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy suffered a major propulsion failure and missed the first transatlantic movement. HMS Prince of Wales (R09) is in dock for repairs to the starboard shaft and propeller, the Royal Navy has said.

Immediately afterPrince of Walesheaded for the East Coast in late August, the carriers propulsion system was damaged and it limped back to port for repairs, canceling its US stops that would have included F-35B qualifications and playing host for a defense conference in New York, USNI News reported. in September.

First Class HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) completed for Award of Wales for her appearances on the East Coast.

The Royal Navy’s first-class Type 26 guided-missile frigate, the future HMS Glasgow was released on November 25. The 6,900-ton frigates are optimized for anti-submarine warfare.

The basic design of the Type 26 features advanced anti-submarine warfare capabilities, a 24-cell Mk 41 vertical launch system for Tomahawk cruise missiles and long-range strike weapons, a 48-cell silo for Sea Ceptor air defense missiles and a 5-inch gun. . The flight deck can accommodate CH-47 Chinooks, USNI News wrote in November.

The Royal Navy announced a contract to buy five more frigates in November.

Japan

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has begun the first commissioning of the new Mogami JS-class guided-missile frigates. Kumano (FFM-2) in March, the first of a planned class of 22.

The basic concept of the Mogami class is that it is a multi-purpose ship that also serves as an extension of a minesweeper, Kazuki Yamashita, a former JMSDF commander, told USNI News in April.

Two other ships in the class, the JS Mogami (FFM-1) and JS Noshiro (FFM-3), also joined the JMSDF this year.

Also in March, Japan ordered the first in a new class of JS diesel-electric attack shipshouse(SS-513). The class is built around a next-generation lithium-ion battery and blueprints

The second boat of the Taigei class,Hakugei(SS-514) was launched by Kawasaki Heavy Industries in October 2021 and is expected to be commissioned in March 2023. Two more boats have been financed and are under construction, USNI News reported in April.

Japan is also buying two guided missile destroyers that will focus on ballistic missile defense. The two planned BMD ships will replace the Aegis Ashore Tokyo system capability that was phased out last year.

The Defense Department listed design costs and engines for the two Aegis BMD ships among 100 requested items that did not have a specific cost at the time of the budget release as part of the FY23 budget request, USNI News reported in September.

The Defense Department requested $39.7 billion in spending for the upcoming fiscal year, which exceeds the FY 2022 budget of $38.4 billion.

France improves carrier program

The French defense budget increase for 2022 called for expanded naval spending on new submarines and a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Originally announced in 2020, the PANG (porte-avions de nouvelle gnration) design was further refined this year, according to Maritime News.

The specifications call for a 75,000 ton carrier, with two tows three electromagnetic launch systems built by General Atomics, which can accommodate a flight of about 30 aircraft. The design is expected to be finalized by 2026 with the carrier in commission in 2036.

The PANG vessel will replace the current Frances FS Charles de Gaulle (F 91), which was authorized in 2001.

Indian Carrier Commissions

The Indian Navy commissioned its first indigenously built aircraft carrier in September at a ceremony at Cochin Shipyard Limited, Kochi, after years of delay.

Keel for the 43,000 ton Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INSVikrant(R11) was laid down in 2009. The ship was originally scheduled to be commissioned in 2016, but numerous delays during its construction led to a delay in its entry into the fleet.

The carrier’s air wing will consist of 30 aircraft including MiG-29K Kamov-31 fighters and MH-60R multi-role helicopters while Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) (Navy) are expected to operate off the carrier in the future, USNI News reported.

The Indian Navy also has a request for 26 Multirole Carrier Borne Fighters (MRCBF) with Boeing’s F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet and Dassault’s Rafale-M in opposition to this request. In December, the local press reported this Rafale had taken the lead in the competition.

Vikrantexpected to be fully operational by mid to late 2023 due to flight testing and integration of the MiG-29K onto the carrier.

South Korea withdraws from the Carrier Program

The Republic of South Korea’s navy has abandoned plans to develop a domestically built aircraft carrier that would carry up to 20 short vertical takeoff F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters.

The CVX program was zeroed out as part of a review of South Korea’s security priorities as part of its latest defense budget submission.

The budget reflects the priorities of the new administration according toPresident Yoon Suk-yeol,who hasdownplayed the importance of CVXand stressed that the so-called three-axis system a defense strategy aimed at deterring North Korea, USNI News reported.

The three-pronged system envisions a pre-emptive strike against North Korea when a nuclear strike against South Korea appears imminent, followed by interception of missiles that have already been launched and a massive conventional retaliatory strike against the North Korean military and leadership. its high. . Funding for the system would increase by 9.4 percent, or about $3.9 billion, under the proposal.

The emphasis of the procurement would be on systems such as the KSS-III ballistic missile submarine and Ulsan-class frigate and unmanned underwater anti-submarine warfare vehicle (ASWUV).

