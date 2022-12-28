High tides historically cause flood hazards in parts of BC

Flood watches and high flow advisories have been posted across Vancouver Island and much of BC’s southern interior coast as heavy rain and historically high tides increase the risk of flooding following the snowstorms of Christmas.

High tides combined with a storm surge from a low-pressure weather system have affected the south coast of BC and the Washington coast, said Jimmy Zammar, director of urban watersheds, sewers and drainage for the City of Vancouver.

“Combined together, we’re looking at water levels that are higher than we’ve seen in decades,” he said, noting that the city avoided flooding when tides peaked around 9:30 a.m. in the morning. “We were looking at 5.55 meters of water. levels, which ends up being two and a half meters above mean sea level.”

The main threat has passed for Vancouver and the area, and normal winter weather with a cycle of high and low tides has resumed, Zammar said.

“Usually the things we care about are shoreline flooding or impacts to inland roads or private property and what could be the cascading impacts from that,” he said. “Thankfully we’re not dealing with that today.”

High tides raised water levels near the seawall in Vancouver. (CBC News)

The River Forecasting Center has issued flood hours for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the southern two-thirds of Vancouver Island after heavy rain deluged the regions Sunday and Monday, accelerating snowmelt and causing additional runoff.

Environment Canada is calling for 60 to 120 millimeters of rain on the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver by Wednesday morning.

The weather office said it has “high confidence” that rain and snowmelt, along with strong winds and high tides, will cause potentially damaging coastal flooding in low-lying areas from Vancouver and Howe Sound to the Sunshine Coast. East Vancouver Island and south. Gulf Islands.

The River Forecast Center also said officials are closely monitoring the situation in northwestern Washington state, where a flood watch is in effect as the Nooksack River threatens to reach its banks.

The high water in that river was linked to last November’s devastating floods in the Fraser Valley, and the center said there could be “a slight chance of a minor flood” in the Sumas River drainage on the BC side of the border.

Amir Taleghani, senior flood and drainage planning engineer with the City of Vancouver, said last year’s flooding event was particularly affected by wind, but that’s not the case this year.

“Today, the wind is in a direction that is not causing us as much trouble as last year,” he said.

He said crews worked through the night in many locations as the storm surge associated with one of the highest tides of the year raised concerns about the performance of drainage systems.

“You have rainfall occurring at the same time as these very high coastal water levels. So the water has to go somewhere, and that’s where the infrastructure of our drainage system comes into play.”

The city of Vancouver warned Monday of increased flooding risk after so-called king tides, unusually high tides that occur about twice a year when the gravitational forces of the sun and moon reinforce each other, were due early Tuesday in the same time when strong winds were expected to occur. a great storm surge.

Due to current conditions, the Stanley Park Seawall from Lion’s Gate to English Bay and sections around Kits Pool will be closed until further notice (Tuesday, December 27). Please use caution in all low-lying coastal areas, beaches and the coast over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/n4FOeXJKVk –@ParkBoard

“Low-lying areas will be at a high risk of flooding and may experience overland flooding,” the city said in a statement.

A section of Stanley Park’s seawall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay and in front of Kits Pool remains closed as a precaution.

Residents are strongly advised to monitor outdoor conditions in flood-prone areas and make travel plans accordingly for their own safety, the city said.

Zammara also recommended that residents download the Alertable app on their phones to receive weather alerts from the city.

Elsewhere, Environment Canada maintainedwinter storm warningsfor parts of the southern and southeastern Interior as 25 to 30 inches of snow was forecast in the Kootenay and border area before changing to rain or freezing rain later in the day.

A travel advisory was posted asking drivers to stay off Highway 3 east of Osoyoos. The route remained open, although DriveBC, the province’s online travel advisory system, warned of the “high likelihood” of closures at short notice. The highway is expected to be closed at Kootenay Pass from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM PT for avalanche control work.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon north of Hope was closed Monday due to an avalanche danger.