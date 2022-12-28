Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says







Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday halting oil supplies to countries that have placed restrictions on the prices of Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin’s website, a move that could turn out to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month, Western countries imposed a price cap on Russian crude oil at $60 a barrel, a policy aimed at Moscow’s remaining oil customers. It is applied by companies that provide transportation, insurance and other services for Russian oil. Europe also banned the import of Russian crude oil by sea. The United States, Canada, the European Union, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia all agreed to the price cap. The United States and Canada banned imports of Russian oil, and the European Union this month banned imports by sea. Given the widespread bans of these countries, the Kremlin’s new policy may not be very strong. The oil market was largely unsettled by Russia’s decree, with the benchmark Brent crude up less than 2% on Tuesday. US crude reached $80 per barrel while Brent traded at around $86. Supplies of Russian oil and oil products to foreign legal entities and individuals are prohibited, provided that contracts for these supplies directly or indirectly provide for the use of a price-fixing mechanism, Putin said in his decree. The established ban applies at all stages of supplies to the final buyer. The ban on the supply of oil below the price ceiling will take effect on February 1 and will be valid until July 1, 2023. The date of the ban on the supply of petroleum products will be determined by the Russian government, according to the decree. The head of state, namely Putin, can also issue a special permit for the supply of Russian oil and oil products prohibited by the document. The Wests price cap is designed to limit the Kremlin’s revenue by allowing countries such as China and India to continue buying Russian oil, provided they pay no more than $60 a barrel. It is designed to be implemented by companies providing transportation, insurance and other services for Russian oil. Market analysts have been waiting for a response from Moscow, which has vowed not to cooperate with the price cap. Many feared Russia would cut its output, jolting global energy markets.

