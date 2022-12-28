2022 in brief: the urgency and power of nuclear weapons condemnation

In January 2021, the treaty banning nuclear weapons, including threats to use nuclear weapons, entered into force and became international law. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine and threatened to use these terrible weapons. Here’s how we put the treaty to work and respond:

#1 Putting obstacles in the way of using nuclear weapons

A key strategy has been to stop the use of nuclear weapons through massive international pressure on Russia. We used the TPNW to get as many governments as possible to condemn any nuclear threat, and the power of this treaty spread to countries outside of it. Beginning at the first TPNW Meeting of States Parties in Vienna in June, the then 65 States Parties issued the strongest condemnation of nuclear threats – sending a clear signal to Russia that this was unacceptable. You can read more about why these sanctions matter and how they deter the behavior of nuclear-armed states here.

This was followed by a joint statement in August in New York, led by TPNW states, emphasizing that any use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is a violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. We unequivocally condemn all nuclear threats, whether explicit or implicit and regardless of the circumstances.

This language soon began to be echoed by other leaders around the world:

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATOstatedon September 27, 2022 that any use of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable, it will completely change the nature of the conflict and Russia must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,

German Chancellor Scholz caught the same language on October 8, saying that we must give a clear response to nuclear threats: they are dangerous to the world and the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable.”

On November 4, China’s President Xi said that the international community must uphold that nuclear weapons cannot be used, a nuclear war cannot be fought, in order to prevent a nuclear crisis, and echoed the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons by called on the world to unite against the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Indian Prime Minister Modi is reported to have canceled a summit with Putin in Shanghai over Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.

And on November 16, in Bali, Indonesia, the G20 agreed that the threat and use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable, a clear continuation of the language laid down in Vienna by the TPNW.

In the UN General Assembly, 141 countries supported a resolution reiterating deep concern about the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons and stressing that it is in the interest of the very survival of humanity that nuclear weapons should never be used again, under any circumstances.

The strength and universality of this response took the Russian leadership by surprise, and in late October, we saw Putin walk back the threats.

We don’t expect Putin to admit that this pressure affected him, but the US State Department recently did received how important it is that every single country, big or small, contributes to the pressure, and concluded that the pressure on Russia has worked and made Putin back down from his threats.

We are by no means clear of the risk — the risk remains high and the situation could change very quickly in any of the nuclear-armed states. But TPNW and ICAN have helped ban the use of nuclear weapons in 2022.

This is an important and encouraging demonstration of the normative effect of the TPNW and its comprehensive prohibition of nuclear weapons and nuclear threats, even for states that have not yet joined. Whether it’s Russia’s angry reaction to the Vienna Declarations condemning nuclear threats, or the presidents of the United States and France jointly declaring their opposition to the TPNW, the treaty and the rising norm it embodies are clearly weighing on minds. of nuclear weapons. governments.

#2 Prohibition as a plan

With the TPNW in place, 2022 was the year to begin work in earnest on its mission to stigmatize and delegitimize nuclear weapons and sustainably build a strong global binding norm against them.

In June, the world met in Vienna for the first ever meeting of States Parties to the TPNW. For a whole week, activists, scientists, experts, parliamentarians, survivors, analysts, journalists and young people came together to help TPNW member governments implement the treaty at the First Meeting of States Parties (1MSP). We brought together parliamentarians from many countries to make their voices heard and coordinate their efforts to support TPNW and persuade governments to join. We also began to penetrate the seemingly strong opposition to the TPNW in the core allied states. with states that have historically opposed the treaty participating in the 1MSP as observers and Australia abstaining rather than voting against UN resolutions supporting the treaty in the First Committee.

In Vienna, States Parties adopted an ambitious 50-point action plan that included specific, concrete actions for universalization; victim assistance, environmental rehabilitation and international cooperation and assistance; scientific and technical advice in support of implementation; supporting the broader nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime; inclusion; and the implementation of gender provisions of treaties. After the June 1MSP, ICAN participated in and supported working groups established by States Parties to advance the practical implementation of the TPNW, develop its mechanisms, and build the global norm against nuclear weapons.

Of course, the ICANs are working to help TPNW grow to full strength this year. We encouraged and supported the nine countries that ratified and the five countries that signed the treaty during 2022, bringing membership to 91 signatories and 68 state parties. With each country that joins the TPNW, the norm against nuclear weapons gets a little stronger.

#3 Talking, together

The effectiveness of the joint condemnation of nuclear threats this year shows how every voice raised against nuclear weapons and nuclear threats reduces the risk and can actually help prevent their use. That is why ICAN and our partners worked all year this year to gain strong public support, at all levels, for the call to eliminate these weapons of mass destruction.

Throughout, we continued to ensure that the voices of those affected by the use and testing of nuclear weapons were present at the decision-making table: from bringing affected communities to the meeting in Vienna, so that their voices were first and foremost at the center of discussions about the humanitarian impact of nuclear power. weapons and how to help survivors and repair environmental damage, to bring young Ukrainian researchers to address the UN during the NPT, to create an interactive map to tell the truth impacts of nuclear weapons testing in key meetings.

This year, we also gave governments, banks, pension funds and ordinary people the power to remove the money that keeps nuclear weapons in place. On the one hand, we discovered the colossal sums that nuclear-armed countries are spending on their arsenals and the companies and financial institutions that invest in the production and maintenance of nuclear weapons. In the other,investors were represented directly at a conference of the parties to a humanitarian disarmament treaty for the first time ever, as they delivered a group statement on TPNW at 1MSP.

Everything we have achieved in this extremely challenging year is thanks to the tireless efforts of activists around the world. Every letter and every email, every phone call and every conversation, every meeting or rally or demonstration, every article, every photo and every video, every voice and every dollar counts. In Africa, in Asia, in Europe, in the Americas, in the Pacific, ICAN activists are, in a thousand different ways, building the movement that will one day eliminate nuclear weapons altogether.

What is expected next?

Ending nuclear weapons is a war we can and will win together, but it will take long-term action at many different levels. Now is the time to take our campaign to double down on our plan and hit the streets.

In 2023, ICAN activists around the world will continue to take every opportunity to strengthen anti-nuclear stigma and defend the TPNW, but we will also roll out a series of visual stunts and public actions that disrupt the status quo on nuclear weapons. Such actions increase public pressure on decision makers, strengthening our advocacy and political campaign to promote TPNW and nuclear disarmament. If you would like to make a contribution to our new Action Fund, you can do that here.