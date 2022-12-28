UNESCO welcomes COP15 global biodiversity agreement





The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us our interdependence with the living world, notes Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO. Biodiversity, the climate crisis and well-being are all interconnected. Pandemic risk is increasing, with five new emerging diseases being discovered each year. Our pattern of biodiversity habitat destruction has led to a 30% increase in emerging diseases since 1960, according to the Biodiversity and Pandemics report published by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) in 2020, which is supported by UNESCO, UNEP, UNDP and FAO. UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere (MAB) program is launching a massive open online course (MOOC) in February that will explore solutions that link the health of the planet with that of animals and people, what is known as Approach One Health. This course will be led by Professor Serge Morand, a renowned ecologist who is affiliated with the French National Center for Scientific Research (Centre national de recherche scientifique, CNRS). In the MOOC, Professor Morand will present globally available concepts, data and methodologies, giving concrete examples from UNESCO-designated countries. A case study used in the MOOC comes from the Riding Mountain Biosphere Reserve in Canada. In the late 1990s, bovine tuberculosis (TB) was detected in cattle and deer herds in the area. The disease spread because loons graze on communal pastures and feed on round bale feeders used by cattle. Bovine tuberculosis can also affect humans. With the goal of eradicating this disease, the biosphere reserve established a multi-stakeholder task force in 2000 that included federal, provincial and local government agencies, livestock producers, landowners, tourism associations, Parks Canada and regional tribal councils. . The task force pooled its knowledge to make recommendations for stopping the spread of the disease: creating barrier fences; introducing livestock guard dogs to reduce contact between domestic and wild animals; deer and elk testing; and prescribed fires to regenerate cut lands. Today, bovine tuberculosis is no longer actively circulating in the Riding Mountain Biosphere Reserve and is being carefully monitored by the community.

