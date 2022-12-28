Year in Review 2022: Amid Global Turmoil, UN Pursues International Climate Agreements

At the end of 2021, when the UN climate conference (COP26) ended in Glasgow, none of those present could have doubted that a war in Ukraine would throw the global economy into turmoil, persuading many countries to suspend their commitments. them for a low carbon level. economy as they sought to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas supplies and secure fossil fuel supplies elsewhere.

Meanwhile, a host of studies pointed to the continued warming of the Earth and humanity’s failure to reduce carbon emissions and face the existential threat of climate emergency.

However, the UN continued to lead the slow, arduous but essential task of reaching international climate agreements, while putting constant pressure on major economies to make greater efforts to reduce their use of fossil fuels. fossil fuels and to support developing countries whose citizens are bearing the brunt of droughts, floods and extreme weather resulting from human-induced climate change.

Wildfires raging across parts of the western US turned the sky orange over San Francisco.

Record heat waves, droughts and floods

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) issued a series of grim reports throughout the year. A January study, announcing that 2021 had joined the seven warmest years on record, set the tone for the year.

In the summer, when record heatwaves were recorded in several European countries, the agency warned that we should get used to more to come over the coming years, while Africa could face a worsening food crisis, centered on the Horn of Africa. Africa, displacing millions of people: four out of five countries on the continent are unlikely to have sustainably managed water resources by 2030.

While some regions suffered from water shortages, others were hit by catastrophic floods. In Pakistan, a national emergency was declared in August after massive floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains saw about a third of the country under water at the height of the crisis. Tens of millions were displaced.

Unprecedented flooding in Chad affected more than 340,000 people in August and, in October, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) stated that some 3.4 million people in west and central Africa needed help, amid the worst floods in a decade.

Fossil fuel power plants are one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases

A delusional addiction to fossil fuels

In its October greenhouse gas bulletin, the WMO detailed record levels of the three main gases carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide and methane, which saw the largest year-on-year increases in concentrations in 40 years, identifying human activity as a major factor in climate change.

Yet despite all the evidence that a shift to a low-carbon economy is urgently needed, the world’s major economies have responded to the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine by reopening old power plants and looking for new oil and gas suppliers.

AND Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned their reaction, calling it delusional, at an Austrian climate summit in June, and argued that if they had invested in renewable energy in the past, these countries would have avoided the price volatility of energy markets. fossil fuels.

At an energy event held in Washington DC that same month, Mr. Guterres compared the behavior of the fossil fuel industry to the activities of the big tobacco companies in the mid-twentieth century: like tobacco interests, fossil fuel interests and their financial collaborators should not escape responsibility, he said The argument to set aside climate action to deal with domestic problems also rings hollow..

New from the highlands of Bhutan

A clean and healthy environment is a universal human right

July’s decision by the UN General Assembly to declare that access to a clean and healthy environment is a universal human right was hailed as an important milestone, building on a similar text adopted from Human Rights Council in 2021.

Mr. Guterres said in the statement that the historic development will help reduce environmental injustices, close protection gaps and empower people, especially those in vulnerable situations, including environmental human rights defenders, children, youth, women and indigenous peoples.

The importance of this move was underlined in October by Ian Fry, the first UN Special Rapporteur on the Protection of Human Rights in the context of Climate Change. Mr Fry told UN News that the resolution is already starting to have an effect, with the European Union discussing how to incorporate it into national legislation and constitutions.

Ocean Image Bank/Matt Curnock Coral reefs provide a valuable habitat for fish and other animals.

Breakthrough agreements reached at UN climate conferences

The year was marked by three important UN climate summits, the Ocean Conference in June, the COP27 Climate Conference in November and the long-delayed COP15 Biodiversity Conference in December, which showed that the organization achieves much more than simply declaring a severe climate situation. , and calling for change.

At each event, progress was made in advancing international commitments to protect the environment and reduce the damage and destruction caused by human activity.

Critical issues were discussed and new ideas were generated at the Ocean Conference. World leaders acknowledged the deep alarm at the global emergency facing the Ocean and renewed their commitment to take urgent action, cooperate at all levels and fully achieve the targets as soon as possible.

More than 6,000 participants, including 24 heads of state and government, and over 2,000 civil society representatives attended the Conference, advocating for urgent and concrete action to address the ocean crisis.

They emphasized that science-based and innovative actions, together with international cooperation, are essential to provide the necessary solutions.

Financing of losses and damages has been agreed, in favor of developing countries

COP27, the UN Climate Conference, which was held in Egypt in November, seemed destined to end without any agreement, as talks dragged on beyond the official conclusion of the summit.

However, the negotiators somehow managed to agree not only on the formulation of an outcome document, but also to create a financing mechanism to compensate vulnerable countries for losses and damages caused by climate-induced disasters.

These nations have spent decades arguing for such a provision, so the inclusion was hailed as a major breakthrough. Details of how the mechanism will work and who will benefit will now be worked out in the coming months.

However, little progress has been made on other key issues, notably the phasing out of fossil fuels, and tough language on the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Improved biodiversity protection is promised in Montreal

After two years of delays and postponements resulting from COVID-19 Pandemic, the fifteenth UN conference on biodiversity, COP15, finally took place in Montreal this December, concluding with an agreement to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land, coastal areas and inland waters by the end of decade. Inger Andersen, head of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), described the result as a first step in restoring our relationship with the natural world.

World biodiversity is in a perilous state, with an estimated one million species facing extinction. UN experts agree that the crisis will grow, with disastrous results for humanity, unless we interact with nature in a more sustainable way.

The agreement, officially the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, includes impressive commitments, but these must now be translated into action. This has been a major sticking point at previous biodiversity conferences, but it is hoped that a platform, launched at COP15, to help countries step up implementation, will help turn the plan into reality.