International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Japan to require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Tuesday that Japan will tighten border controls for COVID-19 by requiring tests for all visitors from China starting Friday as a temporary emergency measure against rising infections there. The announcement comes days after the World Health Organization said it was very concerned about a rise in reports of severe cases across China as the country largely abandoned “zero-covid” politics. UN rights chief urges Taliban to lift restrictions on women BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief on Tuesday condemned growing restrictions on women’s rights in Afghanistan, urging the country’s Taliban rulers to roll them back immediately. He showed “The Terrible Consequences” of a decision to ban women from working for non-governmental organizations. Last week, Taliban authorities banned university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that has already prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan. Serbs set up new roadblocks as tensions rise in Kosovo MITROVICU, Kosovo (AP) — Serbs erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo on Tuesday and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier, a day after Serbia placed its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers, made of heavily laden trucks, were put up overnight in Mitrovica, a northern Kosovo city divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians, who represent the majority in Kosovo as a whole. This was the first time since the beginning of the recent crisis that Serbs have blocked roads in one of the main cities. South Korea’s military regrets failure to shoot down North’s drones SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president called Tuesday for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones as the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years. South Korea’s military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters on Monday, but they failed to shoot down any of the North Korean drones that flew home or disappeared from South Korean radar. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at a time when tensions remain high over North Korea’s heated missile tests this year. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

