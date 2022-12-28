China will resume issuing visas, passports starting January 8, 2023





After downgrading the management of COVID-19 to Class B infectious disease and lifting centralized quarantine for incoming travelers, China soon announced that it would optimization of immigration administration policies and measures starting on January 8, 2023. In particular, China will resume issuing passports to mainland Chinese residents, ordinary visas and residence permits for foreigners, and the exemption of tourist visas for short-term travelers. What happened? On December 27, 2022, a day after the National Health Commission (NHC) announced that China will no longer conduct nucleic acid tests and centralized quarantine for all incoming travelers starting January 8, 2023, China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) issued a proclamation to optimize immigration administration for mainland Chinese residents and foreigners. Announcement of optimized policies and measures of the immigration administration following the reduction of management of COVID-19 with measures against infectious diseases of class B (NIA Notice) was issued to efficiently coordinate pandemic prevention and control with economic and social development, to actively adapt to the new situation and requirements in the new phase of COVID-19 prevention and control, as and to protect and promote staff. exchange and communication between China and the rest of the world, according to the NIA’s official explanation.

To be more specific, the following immigration policy and optimization measures will be introduced, starting from January 8, 2023: Resumption of passport issuance for mainland Chinese residents. The NIA will resume receiving and reviewing applications from Chinese citizens on a regular basis ordinary passports for tourism purposes and friends visiting abroad ; resume processing approvals for Mainland Chinese residents to visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for tourism and business purposes .

The NIA will resume receiving and reviewing applications from Chinese citizens on a regular basis ; resume processing approvals for . Resumption of normal visa services for foreigners. NIA will resume accepting and reviewing foreigners’ requests for the extension, renewal and re-issuance of ordinary visas issuance, renewal and reissue of residence permits and the issuance, extension, renewal and re-issuance of residence permits . In case of urgent needs, expedited procedures may apply.

NIA will resume accepting and reviewing foreigners’ requests for the extension, renewal and re-issuance of issuance, renewal and reissue of and the issuance, extension, renewal and re-issuance of . In case of urgent needs, expedited procedures may apply. Resumption of granting of port visa and exemption from tourist visa. NIA will resume issuing e port visas the implementation of Visa-free transit policy 24/72/144 hours and the release of temporary entry permits in accordance with the law.

NIA will resume issuing e the implementation of and the release of in accordance with the law. Resumption of exit and entry permit. NIA will resume issuance of exit and entry permits for the People’s Republic of China and issuance of exit and entry permits for the border control area.

NIA will resume issuance of exit and entry permits for the People’s Republic of China and issuance of exit and entry permits for the border control area. Resumption of land ports/channels. NIA will gradually resumption of passenger clearance from land ports/channels; continue in a regular manner exit and entry of passengers and border residents through ports and land corridors for border residents. Corridors for border residents will resume in accordance with relevant regulations and immigration inspection will be enforced according to law.

NIA will resumption of passenger clearance from land ports/channels; continue exit and entry of passengers and border residents through ports and land corridors for border residents. Corridors for border residents will resume in accordance with relevant regulations and immigration inspection will be enforced according to law. Resumption of express channels in ports adjacent to the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao . Holders of Hong Kong and Macao Mainland Travel Permit, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, etc. can go through fast channels for immigration inspection.

. Holders of Hong Kong and Macao Mainland Travel Permit, Mainland Travel Permit for Hong Kong and Macao Residents, etc. can go through fast channels for immigration inspection. Resumption of water ports. NIA will gradually resumption of passenger clearance from water ports; allow liner passengers to exit and enter through water ports that meet the relevant requirements; restart in selected ports the exit and entry of international cruise passengers ; issues the temporary entry permit according to the law on foreign crew members that meet the entry requirements; to repeal the previous regulation on the restriction of personnel to board ships engaged in international voyages, restricting the crew members of these ships from disembarking and restricting these ships from berthing together with other ships.

NIA will resumption of passenger clearance from water ports; allow liner passengers to exit and enter through water ports that meet the relevant requirements; ; issues the temporary entry permit according to the law on that meet the entry requirements; Continuation of certain relief measures. Continued implementation of facilitation measures including green lanes at airports for major cargo flights, fast lanes at land ports and immigration inspection stations for vehicles carrying key supplies, online self-application of immigration inspection boarding code used in water ports, etc. How to understand the changes? The release of NIA’s optimized immigration policies and measures means that China will fully reopen to the world, almost three years after China closed its border to foreign visitors on March 28, 2020. With China resuming normal visas, port visas and a 24/72/144-hour visa-free transit policy, foreign nationals can travel to China much more easily. Foreign investors who have difficulty maintaining control of their subsidiaries in China can now rebuild closer relationships with their managers and employees in China. Those who want to enter the Chinese market can now take steps to advance their business plans on the ground. And those who just want to travel to China for tourism or family visit can now check for flight tickets. In addition, as Chinese residents can apply for ordinary passports for tourism purposes and friends visiting abroad, overseas tourism will officially be restored. While there may not be large numbers of Chinese traveling abroad in the short term as the population struggles with the first wave of rising COVID-19 cases, it won’t be long before the multibillion-dollar travel business is back dollars. Retail businesses and businesses that provide tourism services should be ready. What else? As China transitions from its zero-COVID policy to a less restrictive business and living environment, the government hopes to return to the high-growth environment China fostered before the pandemic, and also briefly during the post-pandemic recovery in 2021. According to the conference Economic Work Center (CEWC), China will be more focused on economic growth in 2023 than ever, with policies expected to expand domestic consumption, attract and use foreign capital, stabilize the property market and to renew the technology sector. We expect various government departments to come up with policies to stimulate growth in their respective areas. More concrete economic policy will be formulated in the coming months and will most likely be announced during the 2023 Bi-Sessions, usually held in early March. For timely updates and analysis of China’s economic policy, subscribe now to our weekly newsletter. around us China Briefing is written and produced byDezan Shira & Associates. This practice assists foreign investors in China and has done so since 1992 through offices in Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Qingdao, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Guangzhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Please contact the firm for assistance in China [email protected] Dezan Shira & Associates has offices inVietnam,Indonesia,Singapore,United States,Germany,Ital,IndiaANDRussiain addition to our commercial research facilities alongBelt and Road Initiative.We also have partner firms that assist foreign investorsPhilippines,Malaysia,Thailand,bangladesh.

