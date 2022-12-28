International
Vancouver closes sections of seawall as region sees pockets of flooding
Punishing winter weather continued for residents of BC’s south coast on Tuesday, with wind and heavy rain raising new flooding concerns.
The City of Vancouver issued a “moderate to elevated” flood advisory warning for low-lying areas near the ocean, due to an unusually high tide combined with strong winds predicted to create a storm surge.
Retaining wall caves in the flats near Langley
Tuesday’s high tides were scheduled for 9:44 a.m. and 6:30 p.m
The city closed the sea wall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay and in front of Keith’s Pool as a precaution. Both of these areas saw significant damage during a similar storm and king tide last January.
The city also warned of flooding near the Fraser River, English Bay, False Creek and Burrard Inlet. Low-lying areas in floodplains will be at high risk of flooding and may experience overland flooding. These include the Southern Lands, the Fraser River floodplain and the Locarno/Spanish coast.
Trending now
-
Will 2023 be the year to enter the housing market? What first-time buyers need to know
-
The victim of the fatal BC bus accident dreamed of his family’s future in Canada
Trending now
-
The victim of the fatal BC bus accident dreamed of his family’s future in Canada
-
Will 2023 be the year to enter the housing market? What first-time buyers need to know
As of early afternoon, the city said there had been localized flooding in some areas and that staff were working hard to respond.
The Vancouver Park Board said early indications suggested improvements made to the seawall to address climate disasters, such as last year’s storm, had been successful.
“We still continue to see high tides through the early part of this week, but really the highest of these water levels was earlier today,” Dave Campbell with the BC River Forecasting Center said Tuesday.
“We anticipate that they will improve as we go through the week … hopefully we’re past the worst.”
Read more:
Delta BC warns residents of possible King Tide flooding, another round of winter storms expected for BC.
Read more
-
Delta BC warns residents of possible King Tide flooding, another round of winter storms expected for BC.
Residents of Delta’s Beach Grove and Boundary Bay neighborhoods were given similar warnings, and the city set up sandbag distribution points at Seaview Road, the 1A Avenue boat launch, the 3rd Avenue beach access and the 16th Avenue beach access.
Multiple waterfront areas in Delta, including Ladner Harbor Park Pier, Elliot Street Pier, Centennial Beach entrance at 12th Avenue Dike and Ladner Government Wharf were closed due to rising waters.
Most of BC’s south coast, including Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Vancouver Island to the west, south and east, were under a flood watch Tuesday.
There is a risk of flooding and high river levels due to ice-blocked channels and the ground being too frozen to absorb water.
Northern parts of Metro Vancouver remained under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting between 60 and 120 millimeters of rain by Wednesday morning.
Howe Sound faced a triple barrage of weather warnings, with both wind and rainfall warnings accompanied by a special weather statement for possible flooding.
The area, including Squamish, was expected to see northerly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90, along with 60 to 120 millimeters of rain by Wednesday.
Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands were also facing wind warnings, with south-easterly winds of 70km/h gusting to 90km/h forecast, shifting to westerly 70km/h gusts to 90 overnight. on tuesday.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9374395/storm-surge-vancouver/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FINAL: MSU hockey falls to Ferris State 4-2 in semifinal round of Great Lakes Invitational
- Vancouver closes sections of seawall as region sees pockets of flooding
- New blood test could diagnose Alzheimer’s even if you don’t have symptoms
- President Jokowi inaugurates Muhammad Ali as Chief of Naval Staff
- Major director calls Dave Bautista the wrestler-turned-GOAT actor
- China will resume issuing visas, passports starting January 8, 2023
- Future of Chicago Tech 5, Q4 2022
- Donald Trump may be guilty of insurrection. It will be difficult to prove.
- Dear Southern Cartel, Bollywood is doing well, thank you-Entertainment News, Firstpost
- Upcoming fashion trends for 2023 according to Edited
- Now 6 Imran Khan Sex Videos Leaked, ‘Playboy Captain’ Spotted Establishing Relationship With Young Man – PressWire18
- Nick Kyrgios sends tennis fans into a frenzy with Novak Djokovic reveal