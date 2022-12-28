Vancouver closes sections of seawall as region sees pockets of flooding

Punishing winter weather continued for residents of BC’s south coast on Tuesday, with wind and heavy rain raising new flooding concerns.

The City of Vancouver issued a “moderate to elevated” flood advisory warning for low-lying areas near the ocean, due to an unusually high tide combined with strong winds predicted to create a storm surge.

The tide was high, but we were holding on. The king tide peaked at 9:40 a.m. and the town and @ParkBoard Staff worked hard to respond to localized flooding. As the waters recede, use caution near water or flooded areas, obey any closure signs and do not drive through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/Wjen3k5udz — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 27, 2022

Storm drains are clean according to @CityofVancouverthis is the flooding associated with King Tide in Coal Harbor at #Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/PYSPmaLwIh — John Streit (@johnrstreit) December 27, 2022





Retaining wall caves in the flats near Langley



Tuesday’s high tides were scheduled for 9:44 a.m. and 6:30 p.m

The city closed the sea wall from the Lions Gate Bridge to English Bay and in front of Keith’s Pool as a precaution. Both of these areas saw significant damage during a similar storm and king tide last January.

The city also warned of flooding near the Fraser River, English Bay, False Creek and Burrard Inlet. Low-lying areas in floodplains will be at high risk of flooding and may experience overland flooding. These include the Southern Lands, the Fraser River floodplain and the Locarno/Spanish coast.

As of early afternoon, the city said there had been localized flooding in some areas and that staff were working hard to respond.

The Vancouver Park Board said early indications suggested improvements made to the seawall to address climate disasters, such as last year’s storm, had been successful.

“We still continue to see high tides through the early part of this week, but really the highest of these water levels was earlier today,” Dave Campbell with the BC River Forecasting Center said Tuesday.

“We anticipate that they will improve as we go through the week … hopefully we’re past the worst.”

Early indications: Stanley Park Seawall improvements we’ve made to address climate emergencies, similar to last year’s storm, have been successful. Staff will complete the assessments over the next few days as part of a comprehensive review. Stay tuned for updates on the closings. pic.twitter.com/hY3OuGsyG1 — Vancouver Parks and Recreation Board (@ParkBoard) December 27, 2022

Residents of Delta’s Beach Grove and Boundary Bay neighborhoods were given similar warnings, and the city set up sandbag distribution points at Seaview Road, the 1A Avenue boat launch, the 3rd Avenue beach access and the 16th Avenue beach access.

Multiple waterfront areas in Delta, including Ladner Harbor Park Pier, Elliot Street Pier, Centennial Beach entrance at 12th Avenue Dike and Ladner Government Wharf were closed due to rising waters.

CLOSED ACCESS: The Ladner Harbor Park dock is currently closed due to high water levels. Crews are on site. #DeltaBC pic.twitter.com/AGKJTfnsns — City of Delta (@CityofDeltaBC) December 27, 2022

Most of BC’s south coast, including Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and Vancouver Island to the west, south and east, were under a flood watch Tuesday.

There is a risk of flooding and high river levels due to ice-blocked channels and the ground being too frozen to absorb water.

Northern parts of Metro Vancouver remained under a rainfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting between 60 and 120 millimeters of rain by Wednesday morning.

Howe Sound faced a triple barrage of weather warnings, with both wind and rainfall warnings accompanied by a special weather statement for possible flooding.

The area, including Squamish, was expected to see northerly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90, along with 60 to 120 millimeters of rain by Wednesday.

Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands were also facing wind warnings, with south-easterly winds of 70km/h gusting to 90km/h forecast, shifting to westerly 70km/h gusts to 90 overnight. on tuesday.