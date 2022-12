Backpack sparks bomb scare in Brasilia ahead of Lula’s inauguration

BRASILIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) – Police in Brazil’s capital, Brasilia, said on Tuesday that a backpack found near the site of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who set off a bomb blast, contained only personal belongings. News of the bomb squad being deployed just days before Lula takes office underscores the nervous atmosphere in Brasilia after the toughest election in a generation. On December 24, Brasilia police said they had thwarted a bomb plot, arresting a man linked to a pro-Bolsonaro election denial group outside military headquarters who have called on the military to overturn Lula’s victory. George Washington Sousa, who confessed to making the device and conspiring with other camp residents to detonate it, said he had hoped the bomb would “provoke a military intervention… to prevent the installation of communism in Brazil.” . Earlier in December, a group from the camp tried to occupy federal police headquarters after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic threats. [1/9]A member of the security forces works after a suspected bomb threat in the hotel section of the city, near where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying ahead of his inauguration on January 1, according to the federal district’s security department. in Brasilia, Brazil, December 27, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado Political tensions in the capital have prompted Lula’s team to tighten security protocols for Sunday’s inauguration, incoming Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Monday. On Tuesday, Dino said the transition team will ask the Supreme Court to suspend the possession of firearms in Brasilia for the next few days. Since Bolsonaro began loosening gun laws in 2019, the number of registered gun owners has increased sixfold to about 700,000 people. “We will ask Judge Alexandre de Moraes… to suspend the possession of firearms in the Federal District from tomorrow (Wednesday) until January 2 or 3,” Dino told reporters. “The goal is that even people who have a permit… have this suspension by court decision, so that any possession (firearm) during this period is considered a crime.” Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Lisandra Paraguassu and Peter Frontini; Editing by Alistair Bell and Rosalba O’Brien Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-police-investigating-suspected-bomb-threat-brasilia-2022-12-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos