Former Pope Benedict is ‘very ill’, Pope Francis says







Rome

Pope Francis has said his predecessor Pope Benedict, the 95-year-old former pope who resigned nine years ago, is very ill after a deterioration in his health on Wednesday. I want to ask you all for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who supports the Church in his silence. He is very ill, Francis said during his general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. We ask God to comfort and support him in this testimony of love for the Church until the end. A Vatican spokesman later confirmed that in recent hours there has been a deterioration due to (Benedict’s) advancing age. The situation at the moment remains under control and is constantly monitored by his doctors, the spokesman, Matteo Bruni, said, adding that Francis visited his predecessor at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in Vatican City after his general audience. In 2013, Pope Benedict XVI shocked the world by making the almost unprecedented decision to resign from his post, citing advanced age. Benedict’s announcement marked the first time a pope had resigned in nearly 600 years. The last pope to resign before his death was Gregory XII, who in 1415 resigned to end a civil war within the Catholic Church in which more than one man claimed to be pope. In 2020, the Vatican said Benedict had been suffering from a painful but not serious condition following reports in German media that he was ill. Two years ago, in a rare public letter published in the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Benedict wrote that in the slow fading of my physical forces, inside I am on a pilgrimage to the House. Benedict’s legacy has been clouded by recent scrutiny of his time as Archbishop of Munich and Freising, between 1977 and 1982, after a Church-commissioned report into abuse by Catholic clergy there was published in January. The report found that he had been informed of four cases of sexual abuse involving minors, including two during his time in Munich, but failed to act, and that he had attended a meeting about an abusive priest. Benedict later retracted his accusations, admitting that he had attended the meeting, but denying that he deliberately concealed it his presence.

