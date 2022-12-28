China to resume issuing passports, visas as virus containedExBulletin



BEIJING China says it will resume issuing regular visas and passports in another major step away from virus checks that have isolated the country for nearly three years, creating a potential flood of millions of Chinese heading abroad for the New Year holiday. Lunar next month.

The announcement on Tuesday adds to the sudden changes that are undoing some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping’s government tries to reverse an economic slump. Rules that confined millions of people to their homes kept China’s infection rate low but fueled public frustration and suppressed economic growth.

The latest decision could send an influx of free-spending Chinese tourists to revenue-starved destinations in Asia and Europe for the Lunar New Year, which begins on January 22. But it also poses a risk that they could spread COVID-19 as infections rise in China.

China stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.

China’s National Immigration Administration said it will start accepting applications on January 8 for passports for tourists to go abroad. He said he would resume issuing approvals for tourists and businessmen to visit Hong Kong, a Chinese territory with its own border controls.

The agency said it will accept applications for regular visas and residence permits. He said the government would “gradually resume” allowing foreign visitors and gave no indication of when full-scale tourist travel from abroad might be allowed.

Health experts and economists expected the ruling Communist Party to maintain restrictions on travel to China until at least mid-2023 while it carries out a campaign to vaccinate millions of elderly people. Experts say this is necessary to prevent a public health crisis.

During the pandemic, Chinese people with family emergencies or whose work travel was considered important could obtain passports, but some students and businessmen with visas to go to foreign countries were blocked by border guards from leaving. A handful of foreign businessmen and others who were allowed into China were quarantined for up to a week.

Before the pandemic, China was the largest source of foreign tourists for most of its Asian neighbors and an important market for Europe and the United States.

The government has lifted or eased most quarantine, testing and other restrictions inside China, joining the United States, Japan and other governments in trying to live with the virus rather than stop transmission.

Japan and India responded to China’s surge in infections by requiring virus tests for travelers from the country. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to tie up internal discussions, said Washington was considering taking similar steps.

On Monday, the government said it would lift quarantine requirements for travelers arriving from abroad, also effective January 8. Foreign companies welcomed the change as an important step to revive declining business activity.

Business groups have warned that global companies were shifting investment away from China because foreign executives were blocked from visiting.

The American Chamber of Commerce in China says more than 70% of companies that responded to a survey this month expect the impact of the latest wave of outbreaks to last no more than three months, ending in early 2023.

The government has stopped reporting the number of cases nationwide, but reports from several cities indicate that at least tens and possibly hundreds of millions of people may have been infected since the surge began in early October.

The outbreaks prompted complaints that Beijing relaxed controls too suddenly. Officials say the wave began before the changes.

China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 toll, a health official said last week. This excludes many deaths that other countries would attribute to COVID-19.

Experts have predicted 1 to 2 million deaths in China by the end of 2023.

Also on Monday, the government downgraded COVID-19 from a class A infectious disease to a class B disease and removed it from the list of diseases requiring quarantine. He said authorities would stop tracing close contacts and designating areas as high or low risk of infection.