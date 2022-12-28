A year with environmental milestones





On March 2, in a conference room packed with Kenyans, Norwegian Environment Minister Espen Barth Eide hammered a recycled plastic nail to a chorus of cheers. The award sealed a global resolution to work towards ending plastic pollution, long considered one of the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges. The accord was one of several major environmental agreements struck in 2022, which observers have called a landmark year for the planet. In pacts that unfolded from March to December, nations large and small committed to addressing everything from the consequences of climate change to a looming extinction crisis. The agreements, many of which were drawn up by UNEP, came at a critical time for Earth. A triple crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste is threatening to undermine all life on the planet, experts warn. Here’s a closer look at 2022’s environmental milestones. The world commits to ending plastic pollution march Nearly 400 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated each year, a figure expected to double by 2040. Only a fraction of it is recycled and much finds its way into the environment, including the ocean, where it causes a range of problems for humans and wildlife. To counter this, countries in March agreed to begin negotiations on a legally binding international agreement to end plastic pollution. resolutionsstruck at the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, committed countries to have a draft agreement in force by the end of 2024. UNEP executive director Inger Andersen called it the most important multilateral environmental agreement since the Paris climate change agreement. Today marks a triumph for Planet Earth, she said. UNEP celebrates five decades of environmental leadership march Photo: UNEP Delegates from around the world gathered in Kenya for a special session of the UN Environment Assembly to commemorate UNEP’s 50th anniversary. The event saw attendees assess all that has been achieved in the past five decades, including efforts to repair the ozone layer, phase out leaded fuel andprotect endangered species. The event also looked forward, examining ways in which UNEP can support sustainable development in the years ahead. States commemorate the dawn of the global environmental movement JUNE Photo: UN Photo/Yutaka Nagata Held in the capital of Sweden, of Stockholm+50 international meeting it was a reminiscence of the 50sth anniversary of the 1972 Conference on the Human Environment, considered the birth of the modern environmental movement. It was also a time to focus on ways to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals and tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and pollution and waste. The UN calls a healthy environment a human right July Photo: Unsplash/Pietro de Grandi The United Nations General Assembly declared that everyone on the planet has the right to a clean and healthy environment and called on countries to increase efforts to protect nature. The resolution is not legally binding. But supporters hope it will push countries to include the right to a healthy environment in their constitutions, allowing activists to challenge environmentally destructive policies and projects. “This resolution sends a message that no one can take away nature, clean air and water or a sustainable climate, at least not without a fight,” said UNEP’s Andersen. The world takes note of environmental challenges Photo: UNEP This year, UNEP campaigns raised awareness of a host of environmental issues. World Environment Day,International Clean Air Day for blue skiesand International Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day engaged millions of people around the world, helping to put the environment in the public eye. Meanwhile, two major UNEP studies, the Emissions Gap Report and the Adaptation Gap Report, put the spotlight on the scale of the climate crisis and what humanity needs to do to avoid the worst of climate change. States commit to historic climate change fund November Photo: Getty/Visual News Pakistan

