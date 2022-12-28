War in Ukraine: Russian troops can freeze their sperm for free









CNN

–

Russian soldiers taking part in the war against Ukraine will be entitled to free sperm freezing and storage in cryobanks, Russian state news agency Tass reported, citing a lawyers’ union. Families of those called up for military service as part of partial mobilization will have free access to fertility treatment and storage of biomaterials in a cryobank, said Igor Trunov, president of the Russian Union of Lawyers, which represents some couples where the husband is mobilized and the family asked for help, according to Tass. The Russian Ministry of Health responded to a request for the creation of a free cryobank of genetic material and changes to the mandatory health insurance system to set a free quota of fertility treatment for citizens of the Russian Federation participating in the Special Military Operation, according to Trunov. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation has decided that it is possible to use money from the federal budget to finance the storage and free storage of sexual cells (sperm) for citizens mobilized in the Special Military Operation, in 2022-2024. Any subsequent free use of genetic material preserved in assisted reproductive technology is regulated by law, provided that it is shown as part of the compulsory health insurance package (individuals), he said, according to Tass. In November, a US military chief said the number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine was over 100,000, with similar numbers on the Ukrainian side. Facing a series of setbacks on the battlefield, Russian President Vladimir Putin in September drafted 300,000 additional troops. Partial mobilization meant that citizens who were in reserve could be called up and those with military experience would be subject to conscription, Putin said at the time. The move sparked an exodus from Russia as thousands of men of military age fled the country rather than face the risk of conscription. Video footage showed long lines of traffic at land border crossings in several neighboring countries and soaring airfares and sold-out fights in the wake of the announcement. More than 8,500 Russians traveled to neighboring Finland by land on Saturday after Putin’s announcement, according to Finnish Border Guard official Matti Pitkniitty. By September 28, collective data from various countries showed that over 200,000 people had fled Russia and traveled to Georgia, Kazakhstan and the EU.

