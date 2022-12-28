Why are ethnic tensions igniting again in the north of Kosovo?





Serb protesters in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica in northern Kosovo erected new barricades on Tuesday, hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest combat alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina. Serbia’s Defense Ministry said that given recent events in the region and Belgrade’s belief that Kosovo was preparing to attack the Serbs and forcefully remove the barricades, President Aleksandar Vučić had ordered the Serbian army and police to be put on the highest alert. The Kosovo government called on NATO peacekeepers to remove the barricades, but said it had the capacity and willingness to act. Kosovo and Serbia intend to join the European Union and have agreed, as part of this membership process, to resolve their outstanding issues and build good neighborly relations. Here are some facts about stagnation: Kosovo gained independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after a guerrilla uprising against Belgrade’s repressive rule. Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo an integral part of its territory and rejects suggestions that it is increasing tensions and conflict within neighboring borders. Belgrade accuses Pristina of violating the rights of the Serbian minority. Ethnic Serbs, who do not recognize the Pristina government or Kosovo’s state institutions, make up 5% of Kosovo’s 1.8 million residents, with ethnic Albanians making up about 90%. Serbs have vented their hostility by refusing to pay Kosovo’s energy operator for the electricity they use, for example, and by frequently attacking police who try to make arrests. Fresh ethnic tensions have erupted since December 10 when Serbs set up multiple roadblocks and exchanged fire with police following the arrest of a former Serb policeman for allegedly attacking on-duty police during an earlier protest. The clash comes after months of trouble over the license plate issue. Kosovo has for years wanted the roughly 50,000 Serbs in the north to change their Serbian car plates to those issued by Pristina, as part of the governments desire to establish authority over its territory. On July 31, Pristina announced a two-month deadline for changing the license plates, sparking protests, but later agreed to push back the implementation date to next year. Ethnic Serb mayors in northern municipalities, along with local judges and about 600 police officers, resigned in November in protest at the impending change. Serbs in Kosovo want to create an association of Serb-majority municipalities that would function with greater autonomy. Serbia and Kosovo have made little progress on this and other issues since committing in 2013 to the EU-sponsored dialogue. NATO has about 3,700 troops stationed in Kosovo to maintain peace. The alliance said it would intervene in accordance with its mandate if stability in the area was threatened. The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), which arrived in 2008, still has around 200 special police officers there.

