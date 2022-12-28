In mid-December, TerraPower announced that it has postponed the planned start-up date of its reactor because depending on AVOIDING sourced from Russia had become an unworkable business plan. Given the lack of fuel availability now, and that construction has not begun on new fuel enrichment facilities, TerraPower is anticipating a minimum two-year delay in being able to get the Natrium reactor up and running, it said. CEO, Chris Levesque.

The world fleet of light water reactors runs almost entirely on fuel enriched in 3 to 5 percent U-235which is classified as low-enriched uranium (LEO). In contrast, the vast majority of light water reactor designs under development, such as TerraPowers, operate at enrichments of 5 to 20 percent (AVOIDING).

X-energy is released through SPAC

X-energya developer of small modular nuclear reactors and fuel, is going public through the magic of a merger with Ares Acquisition Corporation, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. or SPAC is designed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of acquiring or merging with an existing firm.

X-energy 80-The small modular megawatt high-temperature helium-cooled reactor uses enriched uranium fuel for it 15.5 percent that is packed in carbon-coated spheres the size of billiard balls. IN 2020X-energy got $1.2 billion in funding as part of DOEAdvanced Reactor Demonstration Program.

In addition, investors have pledged $120 million in financing for the company. This total includes $75 million from Ares Management and $45 million from Ontario Power Generation and Segra Capital Management. They join existing strategic investors Dow and Curtiss-Wright Corporation.

Once the domain of over-the-counter pink-sheet stocks, SPACs have become one Acceptable so that companies can go public without the burden of revenue or the actual due diligence that most public companies go through. This has spawned a number of public, pre-traded renewable energy startups with high valuations and large war chests such as Heliogen, ESS, Eos, Quantum Scape AND SES. A nuclear startup has now joined SPAC the club.

Oclos NRC saga

In a step that could help clear the regulatory path for new nuclear reactors, the start of microreactors OK has submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission an updated draft licensing plan, Reported power in September.

In January 2022, NRC rejected Oklos application to build and operate one 1.5-Megawatt fast microreactor at a site in Idaho based on Oklo’s failure to provide information on several key topics for Aurora’s design, according to one NRC declaration.

Venture-funded Oklo had submitted one combined application to license the design and operation of the compact fast microreactor. The company had already received a first permission of this type to use the site in 2019 to build its initial plant on a quarter-acre site at the Idaho National Laboratory.

of NRC will encounter an increasing number of new reactor designs and will need to adapt as an institution if it is to be effective in enabling innovation in the nuclear industry.

Nucales NRC the blues

NuScale Power has led the charge on small nuclear reactors for more than a decade, but is still struggling with it NRCas well as dealing with rising costs in an important first type 462-megawatt project in Idaho.

The project proposed by NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems, a group of 50 utilities spanning seven western states, was originally scheduled to begin operation of the first of six small modular reactors in 2029. But according to December reporting in E&And News, The first NuScales reactor now faces significantly higher construction cost estimates, due to inflation and higher interest rates. If the estimated costs increase above $58 per megawatt-hour, would trigger an up-or-down vote as early as next month by the projects’ anchor customers. E&It also reported that the costs of construction materials such as steel plates and carbon steel pipes have increased since the project was approved in 2020.

In addition to cost issues, NuScale has run into a regulatory hurdle. The company replaced approved by the NRC 50-Megawatt design and must now receive regulatory approval for 77-The megawatt module you plan to use in UAMPS the project. Service drop reported in November that NRC has concerns about the new design, writing in a letter to NuScale that the company’s proposed module raised some challenging and/or important issues with its draft application.

Small-module reactor architecture is an unproven solution to the nuclear industry’s cost and schedule overruns. The reduction of new reactors in power output and size theoretically enables small modular and micro solutions that can be built more cost-effectively off-site using fewer custom components with lower total project costs.

But even the design of NuScales, a small modular reactor that has some similarities to existing light water reactors, presents challenges to the testing and approval processes of NRC. NuScale says it has spent over $500 million and spent more than 2 million man hours to compile the information needed for his design certification application.

And it’s not just nuclear regulators, engineers and politicians who need to weigh in on the project. These days, it’s the nuclear accountants who have the final say. And so far, small reactors have not been proven to be a FINANCIAL or regulatory slam dunk.

Ending the disease

Although American citizenship remains evenly divided on nuclear power, and although the regulatory process sometimes seems intended to discourage the construction of new plants, there is now a real window of opportunity to build American nuclear power after several lost decades.

The US nuclear industry finally has some political, financial and engineering momentum behind it after decades of being a dull mess, but it needs to prove its mettle by putting a few megawatts into service in 2020s.

