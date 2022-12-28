US to require negative Covid tests for travelers from China





The Biden administration announced Wednesday that travelers from China, Hong Kong and Macau must present negative tests for Covid-19 before entering the United States, a move it says is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The request will take effect on January 5. The announcement, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, came amid growing concerns about a surge in cases in China and the country’s lack of transparency about the outbreak there. CDC officials said the testing requirement will apply to air passengers regardless of their nationality and vaccination status. It will also apply to travelers from China entering the United States through a third country, and to those connecting through the United States to other destinations. Italy and Japan have already imposed similar restrictions. But as they did when President Donald J. Trump imposed pandemic travel restrictions, some experts questioned whether the testing requirement would do any good, especially given the rise in cases in the northeastern United States. The American trend is being driven by a particularly fast-spreading subvariant of Omicron: XBB, which appears to be spreading faster than those related to the dominant variant in Beijing.

“I understand politically why it should be done, but the bottom line is that it’s a false sense of security that was really slowing transmission,” said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. The Communist Party scrapped the restrictive zero-Covid policy, which prompted mass protests that were a rare challenge to the Communist leadership. The spread of Covid in China has worsened in recent days, with local governments reporting hundreds of thousands of infections a day. Videos obtained by The New York Times show sick patients crowding hospital corridors. But the situation is difficult to track in real time because China does not release reliable data on Covid. After three years of insisting on a zero-Covid policy, China made an abrupt U-turn in early December and scrapped that policy, following mass protests over the lockdowns that threatened the ruling Communist Party. Since then, there has been an explosion of cases in Beijing. Scientists in Hong Kong have reported that an Omicron subvariant known as BF.7 was responsible for the Beijing explosion. This variant is a sublineage of BA.5, which until recently was dominant in the United States. But the BF.7, while present in the United States for months, has shown no signs of competing with other Omicron versions here. The CDC estimated that BF.7 accounted for 4 percent of cases in late December and that it had become less common since November. Other subvariants of Omicron that scientists believe may be more adept at evading existing immune responses, including XBB, are currently more prevalent in the United States.

The scientists said that, at least for now, the variant driving China’s outbreak may not necessarily be the one that most effectively circumvents immune responses. Because so few people in China have been infected with versions of Omicron, any of the highly contagious subvariants of Omicron that have been circulating in the world recently could rise there. In a population like China with so little existing immunity from infection, the dominant variant may not necessarily be the one best at overcoming those immune responses, but simply the one that happens to catch fire, they said. In a sense, whatever arose first will probably be dominant there, said James Wood, an infectious disease expert at the University of New South Wales in Sydney. In the United States, the CDC estimated last week that the XBB subvariant has increased to account for nearly a fifth of cases in the country, up from just 3 percent of cases a month ago. XBB is spreading especially quickly throughout the northeastern United States, scientists say, accounting for more than half of new infections there. And it appears to have an advantage over the BQ.1 Omicron subvariants that have been dominant recently in the United States, the scientists said. Scientists are in the early stages of studying the XBB subvariant. They said an even newer version of that subvariant had surfaced, known as XBB.1.5. Preliminary studies have suggested that the latest version of XBB is capable of evading existing immune responses and binding to human cells.

