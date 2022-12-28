Reckless Calgary driver faces impaired driving charges





Article content Impaired driving charges have been laid against a Calgary man who police say swerved dangerously on busy city streets on Christmas Eve.

Article content Police say they received several calls around noon Saturday about a driver driving recklessly in southeast Calgary, actions that included a hit-and-run.

Article content Witnesses reported a white Chevy Express van going south on 24th Street SE and then north on Deerfoot Trail before traveling west on Anderson Road SE Police say they attempted to stop the van after it began traveling north on Bonaventure Drive SE After failing to stop for police, the driver continued to drive north erratically as he continued through the intersections of 109 Avenue SE and Fairmont Drive SE, police said in a news release. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Willow Park Drive SE Police arrested Jaise Michael Bailes, 51, has now been charged with impaired driving, impaired driving over the legal limit, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer.

Article content Bailes was also issued tickets for other traffic violations, Calgary police said. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 25. A sobering reminder: MADD Calgary launches anti-drunken driving campaign ahead of holiday season Province introduces tougher penalties, new program for impaired drivers to ditch courts The suspects’ driving has put many people in danger who were finishing up their pre-Christmas preparations, said Staff Sgt. Mark Auger. We are grateful that several Calgarians reported this impaired driver to us and we subsequently took him into custody and removed him from driving on city streets, said Auger of the Calgary[policegeneralinvestigationsunit[policegeneralinvestigationsunit[njësiaehetimevetëpërgjithshmetëpolicisë[policegeneralinvestigationsunit This incident happened on Christmas Eve near busy malls and plazas when many Calgarians were out and about preparing for the holidays. We’re thankful no one was hurt and are once again reminding Calgarians to plan a safe ride home this holiday season. Police are still investigating the episode and are asking anyone with dash cam footage or other information to contact them at 403-266-1234 or tip anonymously to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, on their P3 TIPS application or atwww.calgarycrimestoppers.org [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/impaired-driving-spree-leads-to-charges The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos