The ‘best’ villages in the world for tourism have been announced





(CNN) Travel has changed in many ways since the start of the pandemic, but one change for the better is the new push towards rural tourism. Where before we were aiming for another city break, by the end we started dreaming of the great outdoors — and that hasn’t changed yet. So here are 32 new rural spots to add to your list. The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has compiled its second annual list of the “best” rural villages around the world. It’s a departure from the usual Instagram bucket lists of peak tourist destinations. The UNWTO is a United Nations agency that focuses on responsible tourism — so these villages were chosen for how they are increasing the number of visitors without ruining what visitors are coming to see. In a statement, the UNWTO said: “The award recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values ​​and products. The initiative also recognizes villages for their commitment to innovation and sustainability across all its aspects — economic, social and environmental — and a focus on tourism development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). A total of 32 villages across the globe made the list, out of 136 submitted by UNTWO’s 57 member states. There is no ranking — instead, destinations are listed alphabetically by country. Puqueldon on the island of Lemuy in Chile made the list. Bernd Zillich/Alamy Each country was allowed to submit up to three villages for consideration — and only Spain managed to qualify all three of its villages. Rupit, Alquzar and Guadalupe made the list. Its neighbor, Portugal, had an entry — Castelo Novo, one of 12 historic villages surrounded by the Serra da Gardunha mountain range. Austria starts the list with Zell am See. A small town, more than a village, it sits on the shores of peaceful Lake Zell, in the shadow of the Kitzbhel Alps. Its sibling, Wagrain, is a small ski resort near Salzburg. Next is Chile and its entry Puqueldn — the largest of nine villages on Lemuy Island in Chile’s Chilo Archipelago. China has succeeded with two villages: Dazhai, in northern Guangxi province, and Jingzhu in Chongqing, southwest China. Zell am See is one of two Austrian countries on the list. Adobe Stock A particularly interesting addition to the list is Choke Mountain Village, an ecotourism village on Choke Mountain, about 200 miles northwest of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. The farming community uses solar energy, biogas and ecological waste management, operates sustainable land management and has introduced fair trade tourism, where visitors can buy honey, coffee, medicinal herbs and local beer as a souvenir of their stay. Called the “Best Tourism Villages” initiative, the program aims to combat rural depopulation, advance gender equality, innovation, infrastructure and investment, and reduce regional income and development inequality — all by implementing sustainable tourism and reduce emissions and waste. The villages on the list have a “clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects — economic, social and environmental,” UNWTO said in a statement. Italy’s Giglio Island also made the list. Adobe Stock A concurrent “Upgrade Program” supports villages that did not meet the full listing criteria to improve their chances of making it in future years. The full list, in alphabetical order, is as follows: Zell am See, Austria Wagrain, Austria Puqueldn, Chile Dazhai, China Jingzhu, China Choach, Colombia Aguarico, Ecuador Angochagua, Ecuador Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia Mestia, Georgia Kfar Kama, Israel Sauris Zahre, Italy Giglio Island, Italy Umm Qais, Jordan Creel, Mexico El Fuerte, Mexico Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco Llamas, Peru Raqchi, Peru Castelo Novo, Portugal Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea Rasinari, Romania AlUla Old City, Saudi Arabia Bohinj, Slovenia Rupit, Spain Alquzar, Spain Guadalupe, Spain Murten, Switzerland Andermatt, Switzerland Birgi, Turkey Hello, Vietnam

