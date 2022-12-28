1 dead, 9 injured after multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 2 near Crossfield: RCMP

The mountains say a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night was fatal and has closed part of the Queen Elizabeth II Highway north of Airdrie.

RCMP said around 10:10 p.m. police responded to a crash involving more than 20 vehicles. The crash happened on Highway 2, just north of Veterans Boulevard at Highway 72 in Rocky View County.

The police confirmed that one person died as a result of the accident. Also, nine people, from different vehicles, were injured, who were transported by ground ambulance to nearby hospitals for various non-life-threatening conditions.

Airdrie RCMP, an RCMP crash reconstructionist, EMS and area fire departments remain at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP said a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 2 on December 27, 2022 had over 20 vehicles involved. As of Wednesday morning, the northbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Airdrie were closed.

Read more: Slow down More than a dozen snowplows hit southern Alberta this season

Police said a preliminary investigation determined a commercial vehicle, including a trailer, along with five motor vehicles, four pick-up trucks, three SUVs and a passenger van were involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, although weather and road conditions appear to be the main factors, police said.

As a result of the collision, it is reported that there were also fires in vehicles. It is unclear how long it took area firefighters to extinguish the flames.

One northbound lane of Highway 2, starting at Veterans Boulevard, remained closed as of 11:30 a.m. and drivers are advised to expect delays Wednesday morning. Traffic was being detoured northbound via Highway 567.

RCMP said travel along Highway 2 southbound remains open at a very slow rate; however, officers are diverting traffic near the 72 Freeway and the 806 Freeway.

Due to “heavy fog, icy road conditions and changing weather patterns that are dramatically affecting motorists’ ability to see,” Mounties are asking motorists not to travel in the area unless they have to.

“(This will allow first responders to attend to those in need of assistance),” the press release said.

Witness says fire was ‘scariest part’

Mike Crampton was driving north of Airdrie when he was involved in the crash.

As we came to a stop, the cars were all there and emergency crews were coming,” Crampton told Global News.

A fire breaks out between vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2, north of Airdrie, on December 27, 2022.

A fire breaks out between vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2, north of Airdrie, on December 27, 2022.

Emergency vehicles were coming from everywhere… The fire was the scariest part.

Crampton said that as emergency personnel began to arrive, he noticed most of the people whose vehicles were involved in the crash stuck near the gas station.

A fire breaks out between vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2, north of Airdrie, on December 27, 2022.

A fire breaks out between vehicles after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2, north of Airdrie, on December 27, 2022.

Then there was another crash in 2A on the way home… If it had been five minutes earlier, I would have been right in the middle of it,” he said.

The man said there was “really thick fog” in the area at the time and it was difficult to see the tail lights of other vehicles. At one point, he was following a car, but then lost track of the lights – he believes the car ended up in a multi-vehicle pileup.





2:31

Fatal multi-vehicle crash on Highway 2



Another witness, who was working at a nearby gas station, described hearing a loud crash around 10 p.m. They said that after that noise, all they could do was watch helplessly as the vehicles continued to pile up.

“The first thing we saw was the cab of the semi-truck was on fire and huge flames were coming out of it,” Yadnesh Thakurdsi told Global News on Wednesday.

“The next thing I saw was people coming in, some of them were crying, then I saw a gentleman with marks and cuts on his face.”

Read more: 2 dead, others injured in 3-vehicle crash involving semi on Highway 21 east of Edmonton

In a news release issued at 11:30 a.m., RCMP said they had reopened one northbound lane on Highway 2. Traffic was moving at a slow pace.

Police said no further information about the accident was expected during the day.

For the latest road conditions, the police said to watch 511 Alberta website.