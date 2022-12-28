International
Spain leads the world’s best tourist villages by being ranked with three awards | Holidays in Spain
Three remote Spanish communities have been named among the world’s best tourist villages with the highest number of entries for a single country.
The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourist villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly for social and environmental sustainability, as well as labor their touristic.
The 32 destinations are in countries including Austria, Vietnam, China, Israel and Italy. Spain is represented by the medieval Catalan village of Rupit; Alquzar, in The mountains of Guara the mountains in Aragon; and Guadalupe, known for its monastery, in the Extremadura region.
Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, said: We are pleased that the UNWTO has placed Spain as the country with the most submissions on its list. We aim to promote community-led tourism throughout Spain and are delighted with the international recognition.
The value recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community values.
The 32 award-winning villages are in 18 countries in South America, Asia and Africa as well as Europe. They were evaluated by an independent advisory board on criteria that include culture, natural resources and sustainability whether economic, social or environmental.
For the 2022 awards, a total of 136 villages were submitted for consideration from 57 UNWTO member states (each could nominate up to three villages).
For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a real game-changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive, said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. The UNWTO Top Tourist Villages list shows the sector’s power to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all major cities abroad.
The awards ceremony will take place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in February.
UNWTO Best Tourist Villages 2022
-
Zell am See, Austria
-
Wagrain, Austria
-
Puqueldn, Chile
-
Dazhai, China
-
Jingzhu, China
-
Choach, Colombia
-
Aguarico, Ecuador
-
Angochagua, Ecuador
-
Mulu Ecovillage, Ethiopia
-
Mestia, Georgia
-
Kfar Kama, Israel
-
Sauris-Zahre, Italy
-
Giglio Island, Italy
-
Umm Qais, Jordan
-
Creel, Mexico
-
El Fuerte, Mexico
-
Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco
-
Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco
-
Llamas, Peru
-
Raqchi, Peru
-
Castelo Novo, Portugal
-
Pyeongsa-ri, South Korea
-
Rasinari, Romania
-
AlUla Old City, Saudi Arabia
-
Bohinj, Slovenia
-
Rupit, Spain
-
Alquzar, Spain
-
Guadalupe, Spain
-
Murten, Switzerland
-
Andermatt, Switzerland
-
Birgi, Turkey
-
Hello, Vietnam
