Spain leads the world’s best tourist villages by being ranked with three awards | Holidays in Spain





Three remote Spanish communities have been named among the world’s best tourist villages with the highest number of entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourist villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly for social and environmental sustainability, as well as labor their touristic. The 32 destinations are in countries including Austria, Vietnam, China, Israel and Italy. Spain is represented by the medieval Catalan village of Rupit; Alquzar, in The mountains of Guara the mountains in Aragon; and Guadalupe, known for its monastery, in the Extremadura region. Manuel Butler, director of the Spanish Tourist Office in London, said: We are pleased that the UNWTO has placed Spain as the country with the most submissions on its list. We aim to promote community-led tourism throughout Spain and are delighted with the international recognition. Alquezar, in Huesca province, also made the list. Photograph: Alamy The value recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community values. The 32 award-winning villages are in 18 countries in South America, Asia and Africa as well as Europe. They were evaluated by an independent advisory board on criteria that include culture, natural resources and sustainability whether economic, social or environmental. For the 2022 awards, a total of 136 villages were submitted for consideration from 57 UNWTO member states (each could nominate up to three villages). For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a real game-changer in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive, said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. The UNWTO Top Tourist Villages list shows the sector’s power to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all major cities abroad. The awards ceremony will take place in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in February. UNWTO Best Tourist Villages 2022 Zell am See, Austria

Wagrain, Austria

Puqueldn, Chile

Dazhai, China

Jingzhu, China

Choach, Colombia

Aguarico, Ecuador

Angochagua, Ecuador

Mulu Ecovillage, Ethiopia

Mestia, Georgia

Kfar Kama, Israel

Sauris-Zahre, Italy

Giglio Island, Italy

Umm Qais, Jordan

Creel, Mexico

El Fuerte, Mexico

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

Llamas, Peru

Raqchi, Peru

Castelo Novo, Portugal

Pyeongsa-ri, South Korea

Rasinari, Romania

AlUla Old City, Saudi Arabia

Bohinj, Slovenia

Rupit, Spain

Alquzar, Spain

Guadalupe, Spain

Murten, Switzerland

Andermatt, Switzerland

Birgi, Turkey

Hello, Vietnam

