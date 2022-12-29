‘Dedicated to doing the right thing’: Response is coming for fallen OPP police officer – Toronto

Backlash continues to pour in for Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was killed in Hagersville, Ont., Tuesday evening after stopping a vehicle that had been reported missing.

Pierzchala grew up in Barrie, Ont. Staff members at his former high school, St.

“In his four years at the school, he had a lasting and positive impact and is fondly remembered by all who knew him,” said a statement released by the Simcoe Muskoka District Catholic School Board.

Staff say Pierzchala was deeply involved in school life and “excelled” in a wide range of sports from swimming to wrestling. He won the athlete of the year award after qualifying for the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations championships. They add that he was a devoted Christian.

“He was always thoughtful, considerate, kind and followed his heart — he was the kind of guy who was committed to doing the right thing,” the staffer said.

“It’s no wonder he followed a career path of service to others.”

Pierzchala continued his love of sports by joining the York University wrestling team from 2012-2013. One of his former teammates, Mehrdad Pourkamali, tells Global News, “Greg was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met. He was the type of guy everyone liked. He was a hard-working athlete and a bright student.”

Pourkamali adds that the 28-year-old’s death is “truly heartbreaking. He had a lot of life left to experience. We are all robbed of having a wonderful soul like Greg in our midst.”

York University President Rhonda Lenton tweeted that she was “devastated to learn of the tragic news of the death of York Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala, killed while bravely serving in the line of duty.”

After graduating from York University, Pierzchala served as a special constable at Queen’s Park.

He also served his country through the Canadian Armed Forces. The federal government tells Global News, “Our records show that we have a former member named Grzegorz Pierzchala. He joined in February 2019 and was discharged in December 2021. He was a reserve member who served as an infantryman and was a 2Lt at the time of his discharge. He had no dislocations.”

Read more: 2 suspects arrested after OPP officer shot, killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Reactions are also continuing to pour in from Pierzchala’s hometown of Barrie. Mayor Alex Nuttall says that “many young people from our community have known Greg since he was growing up” and that “it is devastating for people as they hear this terrible news”.

Pierzchala is the third officer to be fatally shot in Simcoe County within the past three months. South Simcoe Police. Devon Northrup and Const. Morgan Russell was killed in October after responding to a disturbance at a home.

“The reality is here in Barrie, this is happening all too often,” Nuttall told Global News. “This has to stop happening.”

With four Ontario officers killed in the line of duty in the past four months, the Ontario Police Association says it’s been a tough time for their members.

“We are in mourning again. And again we mourn the death of a police officer in this province who was killed again at the hands of another person,” PAO president Mark Baxter said.

“It comes at a really difficult time as we prepare to finish 2022 and think we’ll put it behind us – we never forget it – but as we try and look forward to the future from what was a really difficult September and October and the end of the year. And now, here we are, between Christmas and New Years, facing another officer who has been killed in the line of duty.”