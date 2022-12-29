5 questions with NS Premier Tim Houston: Health care ‘not good enough for me’

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston sat down for a 10-minute chat about health care, housing and Nova Scotia Power in a year-end interview with Global Halifax last week.

Note to readers: The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

CALLUM SMITH: I wanted to start with you putting your stamp on healthcare with a comprehensive plan for new or renovated HRM facilities. You appeared frustrated when reporters were asking for a cost for this massive plan to help monitor accountability. Instead you stated the question to ask is how quickly can we fix health care in this province? So let me ask you this question. With this plan going into 2037 and beyond, when do you think health care in this province can really be fixed?

TIM HOUSTON: Health care is our priority no. 1. It was priority no. 1 in the campaign and remains our priority no. 1 even today. It is also a national issue now. People see this every day and every way, really. So we are focused on healthcare. It’s easy to be impatient. There is no doubt about it. But I just ask Nova Scotians to have faith in the health leadership team and the amazing work that is being done. I’ve always been honest that it would take money and it would take time and it would probably get a little worse before it got better. And all these things are coming true. But there are good things happening in health care. And I think we’ll really start to see that in 2023 and certainly beyond.

In terms of healthcare infrastructure, we all know that we need to invest in healthcare infrastructure. So we inherited a plan, and that plan was basically based on some assumptions that just aren’t relevant anymore. Number one, it was actually based on a population decline. And that’s not Nova Scotia’s story right now. We are growing at an incredible rate. So there were other factors.

But what was really driving me on this was the timing. We need to do this sooner. We need it faster and we need more. So the original plan really wouldn’t have seen any substantial changes for 10 years, and really only after those 10 years would they start looking at emergency rooms and some of the other things. So with the plan we announced, we took what wasn’t working and fixed it. And healthcare professionals leading the way really stepped up. And I think we’ve had some encouraging words for Nova Scotians on that. But now we are talking about not 10 years, but five years to see substantial progress in five years.

In terms of pricing, of course, we will do it in waves and not just have a mass build. We will do it in a series of waves. Wave one, wave two, wave three, wave four. So as those additional waves come forward, we will put them out to tender. Market conditions will be different at that time. Hopefully the workforce has stabilized. We have huge labor shortages right now, especially in construction, but also in other industries. We hope that inflation will calm down. Hopefully the supply chain is a little more stable. So I think we can do it more efficiently and effectively. But really, the main thing Nova Scotians ask me is: do it faster. And that’s why we put it on the table. So I’m proud of that.

CS: Prime Minister, do you have any estimate – estimating that things will change over time?

TH: That’s billions of dollars, like, no doubt the initial (cost) was a few billion. That escalated, I think, close to maybe the $3 billion range. But… I’m not looking to do anything cheap. This is not about how we can make it cheaper. This is about how we can do it better. How can we do it faster? And that is the focus of Nova Scotians. They know it will cost money. It will cost a lot of money, no doubt about it. But these are generational investments and we need to get them right. And I think the response that we’re hearing from Nova Scotians and health care professionals who are reaching out to me is that this is making it right. It’s certainly much better than what was on the table before, and we can do it much faster, which is really what matters when we have health care workers working in truly unacceptable conditions. So we need to address it quickly.

CS: Are you okay with the state of health care right now?

TH: No, it’s not good enough for me. It’s not good enough for Nova Scotians. This is why we have a real sense of urgency. And I think if you look at the Need a Family Practice registry, it’s certainly growing. There are a number of reasons for this. Our population is growing. Healthcare workers are working differently. We have an aging healthcare (workforce) just like the rest of our population. So they are retiring.

That’s why we’ve offered virtual care to everyone on that list as a pilot. We’re going to expand that pilot now. But hundreds of people every day are getting what they need. Virtual care isn’t for everything, of course, but it is for a lot of things. I think when you look at some of the clinic facilities around the province that we’re opening along with some of the pharmacies, the Mobile Health Care Clinic – great, great feedback on that. There’s a great team working on healthcare and really, what we’ve said and the relationship we’re trying to create with healthcare workers, if you have a good idea, let us know. If we can do it, we will.

CS: On housing, what is your commitment to address a tight and growing rental market in Halifax and Nova Scotia?

TH: Yes, so the rent cap is in place for another year. There are a lot of issues around the rent cap as well, so we have to think long-term about what we do there. But there is no doubt that the solution to a housing crisis is more housing. We need to build more housing. And you cite a number of experts, but there are also a number of experts who talk about affordable housing occurring naturally. This is something called NOAH, naturally occurring affordable housing. So when you build more housing, it lowers prices. More supply in the market lowers prices. I believe in this. But I also want affordable housing.

More specifically, I’m in Pictou County today. I remember being there for the opening of Coady’s Place there. This is an initiative, a partnership with the province, so we invested in this, the federal government and community organizations. This is a tangible example of investing in affordable housing. Just last week, we announced nearly $20 million in affordable housing investments. So look, we’re dealing with issues as we see them.

So investment in affordable housing, but really investment to make sure the houses can be built. This means we need more people working in the workforce. That’s why we have the MOST (More Opportunities for Skilled Trades) program, where anyone working in a skilled trade in this province under the age of 30 pays no provincial income tax on the first $50,000. This is an innovative program to address what we need in the workforce.

And we also won’t allow municipalities to put up barriers or perceived barriers that slow down construction. So we’re trying to work with municipalities and we have great municipal partners across the province.





CS: You have made it clear that your government’s priority is to protect ratepayers (Nova Scotia Power). How far will you take this battle with Nova Scotia Power? And when you look into the future, do you think a public company would be a better option or do you see the status quo with a private company remaining?

TH: Nova Scotians want to have a strong service they can be proud of, a strong service that delivers reliable power and does it at a fair price. And I think this is possible. My focus has been on reliability. My focus has been on tariff fairness. So we’re going to continue to be focused on those things and we’re going to do whatever it takes, to answer your question, to make sure the rates are fair for Nova Scotians and they have access to energy believable.

So now Nova Scotia Power is there. We are willing to work with them in any way, shape or form. We want to have a positive relationship with them, but that positive relationship must be built around reliable energy at a fair price. And that will always be our focus, as are our obligations to taxpayers.

