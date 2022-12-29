Uzbekistan says 18 children die after consuming syrup made in India





NEW DELHI, Dec 28 (Reuters) – Uzbekistan’s health ministry has said at least 18 children have died after consuming a medicinal syrup made by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. The ministry said 18 out of 21 children who received Doc-1 Max syrup while suffering from an acute respiratory illness died after consuming it. It is sold on the company’s website as a treatment for cold and flu symptoms. A batch of the syrup contained ethylene glycol, which the ministry said was a toxic substance. The syrup was imported to Uzbekistan by Quramax Medical LLC, the ministry said in its statement released on Tuesday. He also said that the syrup was given to children at home without a doctor’s prescription, either by their parents or on the advice of pharmacists, in doses that exceeded the standard dose for children. It was not immediately clear whether all or any of the children had consumed the suspected batch or consumed more than the standard dose, or both. Marion Biotech, Quramax Medical and India’s health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. An Indian government source said the health ministry was looking into the matter. India had on Tuesday launched an inspection of several drug factories across the country to ensure high quality standards. The Uzbek incident follows a similar one in Gambia, where cough and cold syrups made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were blamed for the deaths of at least 70 children. The Indian government and the company have denied that the drugs were to blame. India is known as the “pharmacy of the world” and its pharmaceutical exports have more than doubled over the past decade to $24.5 billion in the last fiscal year. Uzbekistan’s health ministry said it had fired seven employees for negligence for not analyzing the deaths in time and not taking the necessary measures. He said that he had taken disciplinary measures against some “specialists”, without specifying what role the specialists had. I am also recalling Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups from all pharmacies. Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Alison Williams Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

