Denver International Airport to review major airlines amid widespread cancellations and delays

like cancellations and delays at Denver International Airport impacting countless thousands of travelers, the airport announced Wednesday that it will undertake a review of all major airlines flying in and out of DIA.

DIA, in a statement Wednesday, said it will hold post-action reviews with Frontier, South-west and United Airlines to determine why the airport has been in disarray and how to prevent it in the future.

These after-action reviews, according to DIA, will ask airline executives the following questions:

What was supposed to happen?

What really happened?

Why did it happen?

What went well?

What went wrong?

What will we do next time?

Travelers walk through the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. David Zalubowski / AP



“Last week’s extreme temperatures, snow and other factors created a large number of flight cancellations, disruptions and delays for holiday travelers,” the DIA said in its statement. “Days later, passengers continue to experience difficulties reaching their destinations and retrieving their luggage.”

Airport General Manager Phillip Washington said he wants to learn from the failures and successes made by all parties involved.

“I believe it is extremely important that we take the opportunity to learn from every incident. I have conducted AARs on a regular basis throughout my military and transportation career,” Washington said. “While airline accountability is imperative for this latest event, we want to determine why the disruptions and flight delays occurred and how we can improve overall operations here at DEN moving forward for the benefit of our flying passengers.”

A traveler sleeps on a bench near the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at Denver International Airport, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. David Zalubowski / AP



DIA officials have asked Denver police to increase security around the area baggage claim area until passengers can be reunited with their bags and say they are providing blankets, diapers and other supplies to stranded passengers.