Pyxus publishes Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report





MORRISVILLE, NC, December 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Pyxus International, Inc . (OTC Pink: PYYX), a global value-added agricultural company, announced today Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report, detailing the Company’s approach to sustainability and its actions to address global environmental and social issues. This is Pyxus’ first sustainability report following the publication of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework. December 2021.

“This report marks an important milestone in Pyxus’ sustainability journey. It provides stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of how our ESG framework and business strategy intersect and reaffirms our commitment to transparent reporting as we perform against our measurable ESG goals ,” said the President of Pyxus. and the CEO Peter Sickle. “We’re excited to share tangible examples of our progress as we work to transform people’s lives and improve the communities in which we operate.” Highlights of Pyxus’ Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report include: Sustainable agricultural methods and practices : The Company has planted more than 250 million trees since 1991 and is working towards zero net deforestation in its agricultural supply chain by 2030. During the reporting period, the Company managed more than 8,400 hectares of forests, in addition to over 24,000 hectares managed by the Company’s contracted growers or third parties.

: The Company has planted more than 250 million trees since 1991 and is working towards zero net deforestation in its agricultural supply chain by 2030. During the reporting period, the Company managed more than 8,400 hectares of forests, in addition to over 24,000 hectares managed by the Company’s contracted growers or third parties. Labor Standards and the Agricultural Supply Chain : Pyxus maintains zero tolerance for forced or child labor on contract farms and is committed to remediating 100 percent of identified cases. In the report, the Company explains how it mitigates the risk of human rights violations in its supply chain, which includes contract growers’ compliance with its Agricultural Labor Practices (ALP) program. During the reporting period, 100 percent of the Company’s contracted growers were trained in ALP.

: Pyxus maintains zero tolerance for forced or child labor on contract farms and is committed to remediating 100 percent of identified cases. In the report, the Company explains how it mitigates the risk of human rights violations in its supply chain, which includes contract growers’ compliance with its Agricultural Labor Practices (ALP) program. During the reporting period, 100 percent of the Company’s contracted growers were trained in ALP. Health and Safety in Operations : The company achieved its ESG goal of maintaining a lost time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked, reporting a consolidated LTI rate of 0.49 for fiscal year 2022.

: The company achieved its ESG goal of maintaining a lost time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked, reporting a consolidated LTI rate of 0.49 for fiscal year 2022. Motivated, skilled and engaged employees : The company reiterated its commitment to fostering an equal opportunity environment and reported in fiscal year 2022 that 50 percent of Pyxus’ executive team and 29 percent of its Board of Directors identified as women.

: The company reiterated its commitment to fostering an equal opportunity environment and reported in fiscal year 2022 that 50 percent of Pyxus’ executive team and 29 percent of its Board of Directors identified as women. Strong business ethics and compliance: In line with its ESG target of having 100 percent of its eligible employees complete designated compliance courses, Pyxus reported that 99.7 percent of eligible employees worldwide completed its Code of Business Conduct training during reporting period. “I am proud of the progress made against our global ESG goals, which was achieved despite operational setbacks, including two consecutive years of La Nia. This is a prime example of why we must continue to identify innovative solutions and collaborate with companies with the mindset to have the greatest global impact, so that together we can develop a better world,” said Sikkel. Pyxus’ Fiscal Year 2022 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core Option and describes the Company’s performance for the period between April 1, 2021 AND March 31, 2022 (fiscal year 2022). About Pyxus International, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with nearly 150 years of experience in providing value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose to transform people’s lives, so that together we can develop a better world. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com. Pyxus International, Inc.

