Slain Haldimand OPP officer was living his ‘dream’ of working with the police

The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, 28, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon, has led to an outpouring of grief across the province.

Pierzchala, an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer in Haldimand County, was shot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, about 45 kilometers southwest of Hamilton. according to OPP. The area is also home to CreditFirst Nation’s Mississauga and nearby Six Nations of the Grand River.

Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probationary period and was given the ability to patrol independently, according to OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, who have been in custody since their arrest, appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga via video link Wednesday and were charged with first-degree murder. seen. They are scheduled for the next session on January 17.

Carrique said Pierzchala was previously a special constable in Queen’s Park and had been with the provincial police force for just over a year.

Before that, Carrique said the “exemplary” police officer served in the Canadian Armed Forces.

“This is a man who at the age of five decided he wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “He had a brief opportunity to realize his dream, unfortunately, he paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

“He was the best,” said Pierzchala’s brother, Krzysztof.

Krzysztof said his family is not ready to talk more about his brother right now and asked people to respect their privacy.

Pierzchala had a ‘beautiful soul’, the family friend said

The police community, leaders in HaldimandCounty, Six Nations of the Grand River, Mississaugas and CreditFirst Nation and prominent Canadian politicians all expressed their condolences on the young officer’s death.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences on Tuesday. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also shared his condolences.

“To the family, to the OPP family, please know that the people of Haldimand-Norfolk, the people of Ontario, will mourn alongside you in the difficult days ahead,” said Haldimand MPP Bobbi Ann Brady.

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath also offered condolences. “Our hearts are broken for the loss of OPP Commander Grzegorz Pierzchala. On behalf of Hamiltonians and Council, I send our deepest condolences to all his loved ones and colleagues in the OPP,” she said.

The CN Tower in Toronto said it would turn off its lights at the top of each hour Wednesday night in memory of the officer.

His smile and hugs just drew you in…I don’t believe he fully realized the impact he had on other people. – Anne-Marie Goorts, wrestling coach in Barrie, Ont.

Pierzchala was remembered as a skilled athlete. Heattended St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie, where he went by the first name Greg and won male athlete of the year. He went on to join the York University wrestling team.

Anne-MarieGoorts was the wrestling coach at Pierzchala High School in Barrie.

She said that even 10 years after graduating high school, she still saw him often. “We would run into each other all the time because he was home all the time. That family is so tight-knit and so close and he was such an integral part of the school community and the wrestling community that he always was here.” she told CBC News.

Goorts said Pierzchalava was someone whose hard work, dedication and “quiet leadership” drew others to him.

“He made everyone around him want to be better and do better… because he had that light about him where his faith and spirit was all-encompassing and you couldn’t avoid it. His smile and hugs he just pulled you in.” she said.

“I don’t believe he fully understood the impact he had on other people…His impact is profound and will be felt for a long time.”

Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was known as an athlete and won male athlete of the year while attending high school in Barrie, Ont. (Submitted by St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School)

Pierzchala also had deep ties to his Polish heritage.

Agnieszka Zagrska, president of the Polish Mountaineers Association of Canada and a family friend, described her as a “beautiful soul.”

“He was a big part of our community,” Zagrska said, noting that Pierzchala did traditional Polish dances with the Polish Highlanders Association when he was younger. She said some of his lifelong friends from the club have been struggling with the news.

“It’s like they lost a brother.”

Six Nations elected president ‘heartbroken’ over death

Mark Hill, elected chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River, said he has spoken with Stacey Laforme, Gimaa (Chief) of the Mississauga Credit First Nation (MCFN) and has offered any services the community may need at this time. .

“I was heartbroken to hear of this tragic incident as a result of a senseless act of violence and a young life taken so quickly in the line of duty,” Hill said in a statement.

“I am sending my sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers to Officer Pierzchala’s loved ones and the entire OPP family for this great loss.”

Laform said the community will organize health support for those affected by the tragedy.

“We are relieved to hear that the people involved have been arrested,” Laforme said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the police officer who was shot and killed this afternoon.”

Blue lights for Pierzchala

Pierzchala’s death hit the home of Haldiman resident Jason Harnett, whose brother, Sgt. Andrew Harnett, was killed in the line of duty in Calgary on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Jason Harnett, left, said his brother, Andrew, who was killed in the line of duty in Calgary on New Year’s Eve in 2020, always wanted to be a police officer. (Submitted by Jason Harnett)

He said when he learned of the shooting, “I was more shocked than ever.”

“I know exactly what that family is going through right now and it’s the worst days of their lives right now,” he said. “It’s going to be very difficult and sad and it’s going to challenge them for the next couple of days, for the next couple of years.”

Harnett noted that his family will be on hand to support the Pierzchala family and suggested that people can show the family their support by hanging blue lights outside their homes this week in memory of Pierzchala and other police officers. police who lost their lives in the line of duty. .

Harnett said he wants the Pierzchala family to know that “people care about their son and you will not be forgotten.”