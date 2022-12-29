The global economy is heading for a decade of low growth, the economist says





The global economy is likely to face a decade of slow growth, according to Daniel Lacalle, author and chief economist at Tressis Gestion. Economies around the world have faced a host of shocks from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to China’s ongoing zero-Covid measures that have boosted inflation and weakened activity. The International Monetary Fund now projects that global GDP growth will slow from 6% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.7% in 2023. The fund characterized this as “the weakest growth profile since 2001, apart from the global financial crisis and the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.” Meanwhile, global inflation is forecast to rise from 4.7% in 2021 to 8.8% this year before falling to 6.5% in 2023 and 4.1% by 2024, remaining above target levels for many major central banks. China offered some comfort to economists and market participants on Tuesday when it officially announced the end of quarantine requirements for incoming travelers on January 8, symbolizing the end of the zero-Covid policy it has maintained for nearly three years. Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday, Lacalle said the potential for a full reopening of the Chinese economy was the “biggest positive” markets could expect for 2023. A screen shows the Fed’s rate announcement as a trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 2, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters “We have seen a very bleak picture for the Chinese economy, which is crucial not only for the growth of the rest of the world, but especially for Latin America and also for Africa,” he said. “The reopening of the Chinese economy will certainly give a significant boost to growth around the world, but also and I think it’s a very important factor German exporters, French exporters have felt the edge of the lockdown and the weakening of the profitable environment in China , and that will certainly help a lot.” However, he suggested that this stimulus will not come close to bringing growth levels close to where they were in the pre-pandemic years for quite some time. “I think we’re probably going to go into a decade of very, very weak growth, in which developed economies will find themselves lucky with 1% growth a year, if they’re able to achieve that, and what’s more unfortunate than anything else is high levels of inflation,” said Lacalle. “I think we’re living through the backlash of the massive stimulus packages that were implemented in 2020 and 2021. That hasn’t delivered the kind of potential growth that many economists expected.” However, despite the bleak outlook, he stressed that there is no crisis on the horizon. “I think that the markets have started to appreciate that environment in which the situation globally is not of a favorable level of economic growth and development, but [is] what avoids a financial crisis and if this happens, it is certainly positive”, he concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/28/global-economy-is-heading-into-a-decade-of-low-growth-economist-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos