International
Fatal BC bus crash raises questions about seat belts, driver training
The tragic Christmas Eve bus crash that killed four people in BC has put the spotlight on passenger bus safety.
While the crash investigation remains in its early stages, an early finding was that few people aboard the Ebus were wearing seat belts when the vehicle rolled on the Okanagan Connector while traveling from Kelowna to Vancouver amid wintry conditions.
The crash left four people dead and dozens hospitalized.
“I definitely think seat belts would have saved lives, seat belts would have reduced some of the injuries,” Const. James Ward, a veteran collision investigator with the BC Highway Patrol, told Global News.
Under BC motor vehicle law, anyone traveling in a vehicle is legally required to wear a seat belt while that vehicle is in motion. The onus is on the individual to buckle up if they are an adult, or the driver if the passenger is under 16 years of age.
But bus law enforcement is difficult, Ward said. The police cannot see inside the carriages while they are in motion, and once they are stopped, it is not illegal to unbuckle the seat belts.
Ward said the security gap it creates is worth revisiting.
Do you need to buckle up while riding the bus?
“You can’t expect the bus operator to be a police officer and enforce the Motor Vehicles Act – they don’t; they have the authority to do that,” he said.
“However, should it be treated like an airplane, where everyone gets on the plane, they won’t take off until everyone has their seat belts on? Maybe the buses should start doing that where they’re in the bus depot, the driver takes a walk down the hall or makes an announcement and says we’re not leaving until everyone’s on their seat belts.”
The crash has also raised questions about road conditions at the time of the crash, along with the driver’s level of experience.
At a news conference Tuesday, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said at the time of the crash contractors were maintaining the highway to the required standard and that bus drivers in the province must meet minimum requirements.
“It’s called a second class license. It covers the requirements and screens potential drivers for a coach’s driving skills,” he said.
But some in the industry say the training required to obtain a second-class license is insufficient for BC’s unique and often extreme driving conditions.
James Cooper is an operator with 30 years experience in all types of commercial driving, including buses and tractor trailers.
The ministry deals with highway conditions, the winter storm and the bus crash
He told Global News that the province needs to update its training requirements.
“I believe drivers in BC in all commercial classes require more advanced training to handle winter conditions,” he said.
“I think we’re lacking on this end of the training, it hasn’t changed since the 70s, it definitely needs to change as we’re seeing the potential for climate change to affect winter conditions.”
After the Humboldt Broncos bus accident, the federal government implemented more rigorous mandatory training for transport truck drivers with Class One licenses, which Cooper said does not apply to bus drivers.
Changes to regulations often arise from tragedies such as this bus crash, and once the RCMP investigation is complete, the ministry may end up making changes to the regulations to better protect drivers and passengers.
Cooper said he hopes these changes will come and that they are the result of careful study, not a knee-jerk reaction.
“I don’t think training them to deal with different situations and scenarios is that difficult,” he said.
“I think what it’s going to take is a willingness on the part of the government to add items like a winter endorsement or a mountain endorsement to bring these drivers up to speed, understand the conditions and give them some more power to say no. when conditions get worse.”
