Jackson water crisis ‘worst-case scenario’, mayor says – National and International News – WEDNESDAY December 28, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS
Jackson mayor says recent water outage ‘worst-case scenario’
Jackson, MS, has been under a boil water advisory since Christmas Day after freezing weather caused a drop in water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a state of emergency yesterday and declared the situation “worst case scenario”. Local authorities hoped that increased production from two water treatment plants could solve the immediate problem. But even after increased production at the OB Curtis and JH Fewell water treatment plants, much of the city remains without adequate water pressure. An official press release on Monday said that “We are producing significant amounts of water and pushing it into the system, but the pressure is not increasing – despite those efforts at the plants.”
This seems to suggest unidentified leaks somewhere in the city’s pipe network. Residents are asked to keep faucets closed to maintain pressure. Officials are also urging residents to report any leaks so they can be repaired and hopefully restore pressure. However, there are numerous anecdotal reports on the Jackson government Facebook page from residents who say they have been reporting leaks for days and that no crews have yet arrived.
Mayor Lumumba explained to residents that a boil water notice is an EPA requirement when water pressure drops below a certain level. He did not say whether there is evidence that any water flowing from the taps poses a risk to residents. The city is continuing to work with the recently appointed third-party manager, Ted Henifin.
Southwest Airlines: Pilot union says weather not only to blame for 1,000 cancellations
Over the weekend, major airlines were forced to cancel thousands of flights due to severe weather across the country. All but one, Southwest Airlines, were mostly back to normal by Tuesday. On Monday, the company canceled 70% of its flights and then 60% on Tuesday. By contrast, most major airlines were canceling only about 2% of their flights through Tuesday.
A Southwest spokesman blamed only the weather for leaving them “following our tail, trying to catch up.” However, Casey Murray, president of Southwest’s pilot union, says the weather is the least of the airline’s problems. First, Murray says the company’s scheduling software dates back to the 1990s — when the airline was much smaller — and is no longer up to snuff. Second, he cited a general failure of leadership. “Whether it was pilots, whether it was customer service agents, whether it was ramp agents — they weren’t given the tools to do their jobs,” Murray said. “They were not even given the leadership to answer questions and be able to provide solutions.
The Department of Transport has considered that of the South West disproportionately high number of cancellations and is investigating. After a disastrous summer for many air travelers, the DOT finally put airlines on notice, promising fines and other consequences if airlines continued to overbook more flights than they could afford given the industry-wide understaffing.
The cancellations disrupted plans for thousands of customers and left many stranded. Democratic Senators Edward Markey (MT) and Richard Blumenthal (CT) are demanding that Southwest pay “significant monetary compensation” to customers. “Southwest is planning to issue a $428 million dividend next year that the company can afford to make right by the consumers it has harmed,” the senators said Tuesday.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
US, other countries consider travel restrictions for China
Just as China’s COVID infections are rising at an astronomical rate, the country has announced the end of three years of strict travel restrictions. Under China’s Zero COVID policy, travel between provinces and abroad was tightly controlled, with long quarantine periods for returning travelers. Next month is Chinese New Year, which is one of the busiest travel times of the year. During this time, millions of Chinese cross the country visiting relatives. This has raised concerns that city dwellers will bring COVID infections to rural areas, where health systems are more limited.
Many Chinese also take advantage of the extended New Year holiday to go abroad. Following the announcement that travel restrictions will be lifted next month, Chinese people flocked to travel websites to book trips. But some of their favorite destinations will tighten their controls on travelers from China due to the surge in COVID. Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and India have already announced requirements for negative COVID tests or 7-day quarantines for Chinese arrivals. The US may follow suit, blaming China’s “lack of transparent data” for its COVID surge.
