MyMichigan Medical Center Gains International Recognition | News, Sports, Jobs





ALPENA — MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena is one of the first 28 hospitals in the world to be verified by the American College of Surgeons Quality Assurance Program. The ACS QVP standards provide a proven, standardized method for establishing, measuring, and improving a hospital’s quality infrastructure across all surgical departments. The inaugural group of QVP hospitals includes three international hospitals, two in Japan and one in Australia, and 25 US hospitals. The first group of ACS QVP-verified hospitals includes a variety of hospital types and sizes, such as community, large and mid-sized academic, public safety network, military, and small/rural, among others. MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, serving Northeast Michigan, met the criteria to be verified as an American College of Surgeons QVP Focus Hospital. It was the only hospital in Michigan to be recognized by the ACS QVP. Under the ACS QVP Focused designation, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena has demonstrated an active commitment to creating a comprehensive surgical quality infrastructure that has been implemented in at least two surgical departments and will continue to be implemented more broadly across all surgical specialties. “QVP takes a comprehensive approach to improving surgical care in hospitals,” said Dr. Clifford Y. Ko, director of the ACS Division of Research and Optimal Patient Care. “It looks at surgery in general, and not just a specific specialty, so all surgical patients benefit when their hospital is verified for this quality program by the American College of Surgeons.” He continued, “QVP brings together everyone involved in hospital surgery and helps them develop their specific improvement journeys to improve patient care and the overall quality of a hospital. The staff at each verified hospital should be commended for their dedication and commitment to achieving QVP verification. Now that we have this first network of 28 verified hospitals, their surgical teams will be able to learn from each other and teach others how to embark on this quality journey.” “Having our Medical Center receive elite recognition like this is a testament to the culture of safety and quality we work so hard for every day for our patients,” said Mike Erickson, president of MyMichigan Alpena Medical Center. “The work Dr. Puls and his team have done to receive this accreditation from the American College of Surgeons confirms that our surgical program is the highest quality in our region, which is of great benefit to the communities we serve. “ As an ACS QVP hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena received an in-depth rating at the hospital and specialty level. The assessment includes personalized, actionable recommendations, such as how to engage everyone from hospital leadership to frontline providers to create a generative culture of safety and quality. ACS QVP provides the tools for QVP hospitals to develop a standardized approach to surgical care to help reduce complications, minimize waste, and increase the value of surgical care for their patients. The ACS QVP is based on 12 program standards, described in the ACS QVP Standards manual “Optimal Resources for Surgical Quality and Safety 2021”. The ACS QVP standards are adapted from the core elements of the Optimal Resources for Surgical Quality and Safety, or “Red Book.” The program builds on the college’s longstanding commitment to surgical quality using principles gleaned from experience working with the approximately 3,000 hospitals that participate in ACS Quality Programs. The core principles of ACS QVP are guided by data surveillance along with standardized processes and systems to find, fix and prevent problems to improve the quality and safety of surgical patient care. For a complete list of inaugural ACS QVP hospitals, visit https://bit.ly/3I5aLxz. To learn more about Alpena Medical Center, visit www.mymichigan.org/alpena. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thealpenanews.com/news/local-news/2022/12/mymichigan-medical-center-gains-international-recognition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos