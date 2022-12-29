Under the new defense plan, Japan can become a normal world power

Japan this month took a major step toward easing its postwar military restrictions, unveiling new policies that will allow the Asian giant to play a much bigger role in regional and global security affairs.

According to a new National Security Strategy (NSS) and two other documents released in mid-December, Japan will roughly double defense spending over the next five years and for the first time deploy missiles that can hit targets military in other countries.

The policies break decades-old taboos in Japan, which has embraced a relatively restrained defense stance under its technically pacifist constitution drafted by the United States after Tokyo’s defeat in World War II.

By realizing the vision articulated in the three documents, Japan can finally become a normal nation in terms of its ability to defend itself, said Tobias Harris, a specialist in Japanese politics and deputy director at the German Marshall Fund.

But these documents are the result of a long-term thinking process about Japan’s changing threat environment, Harris said in a blog post.

Japan has steadily grown its de facto military, called the Japan Self-Defense Forces, especially as China has grown more powerful and more assertive with its neighbors over the past decade or so.

But Japan’s self-imposed constitutional limitations mean that its military power is no match for its economic prowess. Although Japan has the world’s third largest economy, it ranks only ninth in global defense spending.

That may change soon. The new plan will increase defense spending to 2% of Japan’s GDP, up from the traditional 1% over the next five years. Japan will then be behind only the United States and China in overall defense spending, barring any other changes in the global rankings.

Anti-attack ability

One of the most significant aspects of Japan’s new defense changes is the authorization of what Tokyo refers to as a counter-offensive capability, or the ability to strike bases in enemy territory.

The purchase of such weapons has long been controversial, as the Japanese constitution has been interpreted as banning weapons that could be considered offensive, not defensive, in nature.

Instead of acquiring such weapons, Japan has historically relied on the missile defenses as well as the firepower of its treaty ally, the United States.

However, the updated Japanese NSS states that having counterattack capability is a minimum measure necessary for self-defense.

By acquiring such capabilities, Japan can deter enemy attacks, the document adds, noting that pre-emptive strikes needless to say remain impermissible.

As part of its counterattack plans, Japanese officials say Tokyo intends to buy hundreds of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.

Dangerous neighborhood of Japan

These capabilities are intended to help Japan deal with what the NSS describes as the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II.

Japan is particularly concerned about China, which has become more authoritarian at home and more assertive in defending its interests abroad.

In recent years, China has expanded military exercises near islands claimed by Japan, often in coordination with Russia.

Beijing has also escalated its threats against self-ruled Taiwan and refuses to rule out taking it by force. If China were to invade Taiwan, many Japanese fear that they would be drawn into a conflict. Those fears were heightened in August when China fired ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in a show of force against Taiwan.

According to the NSS, China is the biggest strategic challenge facing Japan.

North Korea, meanwhile, poses a more serious and imminent threat to Japan’s national security than ever before, the document said.

This year, nuclear-armed North Korea has launched a record number of ballistic missiles, including several that flew over Japan, sending residents into hiding. Pyongyang has also adopted a more aggressive nuclear stance, even asserting its willingness to use nuclear weapons preemptively.

Russia, too, is designated in the NSS as a strong security concern due to its closer ties to China and its occupation of Ukraine.

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its weaker neighbor shocked many in Japan, and analysts say the war is playing an important role in persuading Tokyo to embrace a more assertive foreign policy.

Under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan has been at the forefront of an international effort to punish Moscow for its war. Recent opinion polls show broad public support for this approach, as well as for Japan’s defense buildup.

Japan is more willing to join the United States and other like-minded democracies to compete with autocracies and hostile nuclear powers, says Tetsuo Kotani, a senior fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Regional response

In a statement, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hailed Japan’s new defense strategy as a bold and historic step to strengthen and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.

But perhaps predictably, China, North Korea and Russia condemned Japan’s announcement.

Moscow accused Japan of embracing rampant militarization. Pyongyang denounced the plan as a serious challenge to international peace. In Beijing, officials said Japan was playing up China’s threat to find a justification for its military buildup, but it was doomed to fail.

These criticisms risk being seen as hypocritical, as each nation is embarking on its own military modernization.

All of these are countries that have large stockpiles of long-range missiles, says James Brown, associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo. So the idea that they should criticize Japan for a much more measured and moderate change in its security posture, I think is unfounded.