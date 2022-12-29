International
Under the new defense plan, Japan can become a normal world power
Japan this month took a major step toward easing its postwar military restrictions, unveiling new policies that will allow the Asian giant to play a much bigger role in regional and global security affairs.
According to a new National Security Strategy (NSS) and two other documents released in mid-December, Japan will roughly double defense spending over the next five years and for the first time deploy missiles that can hit targets military in other countries.
The policies break decades-old taboos in Japan, which has embraced a relatively restrained defense stance under its technically pacifist constitution drafted by the United States after Tokyo’s defeat in World War II.
By realizing the vision articulated in the three documents, Japan can finally become a normal nation in terms of its ability to defend itself, said Tobias Harris, a specialist in Japanese politics and deputy director at the German Marshall Fund.
But these documents are the result of a long-term thinking process about Japan’s changing threat environment, Harris said in a blog post.
Japan has steadily grown its de facto military, called the Japan Self-Defense Forces, especially as China has grown more powerful and more assertive with its neighbors over the past decade or so.
But Japan’s self-imposed constitutional limitations mean that its military power is no match for its economic prowess. Although Japan has the world’s third largest economy, it ranks only ninth in global defense spending.
That may change soon. The new plan will increase defense spending to 2% of Japan’s GDP, up from the traditional 1% over the next five years. Japan will then be behind only the United States and China in overall defense spending, barring any other changes in the global rankings.
Anti-attack ability
One of the most significant aspects of Japan’s new defense changes is the authorization of what Tokyo refers to as a counter-offensive capability, or the ability to strike bases in enemy territory.
The purchase of such weapons has long been controversial, as the Japanese constitution has been interpreted as banning weapons that could be considered offensive, not defensive, in nature.
Instead of acquiring such weapons, Japan has historically relied on the missile defenses as well as the firepower of its treaty ally, the United States.
However, the updated Japanese NSS states that having counterattack capability is a minimum measure necessary for self-defense.
By acquiring such capabilities, Japan can deter enemy attacks, the document adds, noting that pre-emptive strikes needless to say remain impermissible.
As part of its counterattack plans, Japanese officials say Tokyo intends to buy hundreds of US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers.
Dangerous neighborhood of Japan
These capabilities are intended to help Japan deal with what the NSS describes as the most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II.
Japan is particularly concerned about China, which has become more authoritarian at home and more assertive in defending its interests abroad.
In recent years, China has expanded military exercises near islands claimed by Japan, often in coordination with Russia.
Beijing has also escalated its threats against self-ruled Taiwan and refuses to rule out taking it by force. If China were to invade Taiwan, many Japanese fear that they would be drawn into a conflict. Those fears were heightened in August when China fired ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone in a show of force against Taiwan.
According to the NSS, China is the biggest strategic challenge facing Japan.
North Korea, meanwhile, poses a more serious and imminent threat to Japan’s national security than ever before, the document said.
This year, nuclear-armed North Korea has launched a record number of ballistic missiles, including several that flew over Japan, sending residents into hiding. Pyongyang has also adopted a more aggressive nuclear stance, even asserting its willingness to use nuclear weapons preemptively.
Russia, too, is designated in the NSS as a strong security concern due to its closer ties to China and its occupation of Ukraine.
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of its weaker neighbor shocked many in Japan, and analysts say the war is playing an important role in persuading Tokyo to embrace a more assertive foreign policy.
Under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan has been at the forefront of an international effort to punish Moscow for its war. Recent opinion polls show broad public support for this approach, as well as for Japan’s defense buildup.
Japan is more willing to join the United States and other like-minded democracies to compete with autocracies and hostile nuclear powers, says Tetsuo Kotani, a senior fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.
Regional response
In a statement, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan hailed Japan’s new defense strategy as a bold and historic step to strengthen and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific.
But perhaps predictably, China, North Korea and Russia condemned Japan’s announcement.
Moscow accused Japan of embracing rampant militarization. Pyongyang denounced the plan as a serious challenge to international peace. In Beijing, officials said Japan was playing up China’s threat to find a justification for its military buildup, but it was doomed to fail.
These criticisms risk being seen as hypocritical, as each nation is embarking on its own military modernization.
All of these are countries that have large stockpiles of long-range missiles, says James Brown, associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo. So the idea that they should criticize Japan for a much more measured and moderate change in its security posture, I think is unfounded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/under-new-defense-plan-japan-may-become-normal-world-power/6894515.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Mission to Bring Jaguars Back to America: We’re Not Well Without Them | The threatened species
- Under the new defense plan, Japan can become a normal world power
- Turkish court upholds life sentence of philanthropist Osman Kavala
- Best Movies Like Babylon That Spins Hollywood
- Hailey Bieber looks leggy in a cocktail dress in a social media clip
- No. 2 UConn extends undefeated streak to 14-0 with victory over Villanova
- Twitter suffers another outage • TechCrunch
- Images of 2022: World News
- Prime Minister Modi visited his mother Heeraben, who is admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad | Latest India News
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gains International Recognition | News, Sports, Jobs
- EXCLUSIVE: Bhumi Pednekar on pay parity in Bollywood: If the budget is Rs. 125 crore, men get a good double digit figure but then they want me to be thankful : Bollywood News
- Jackson water crisis ‘worst-case scenario’, mayor says – National and International News – WEDNESDAY December 28, 2022 –