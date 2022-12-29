Cambodia casino fire: Horrific scenes as people jump to escape deadly fire in Poipet







Phnom Penh, Cambodia

CNN

–

Victims jumped to their deaths from burning buildings in a frantic attempt to escape a deadly fire that engulfed a casino in Cambodia on Wednesday, Thai rescue workers said. Rescuers said at least 11 people were killed, but the death toll was expected to rise much higher from the fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel and casino in Poipet, which borders Thailand. Patcharin Thaenthong, leader of a Thai rescue team that responded to emergency calls from Cambodian authorities, said some of the victims appeared to have died of smoke inhalation. When we arrived, we could not enter because the fire had already taken over (most of) the buildings, he said. About 700 Thai citizens were rescued and taken to hospitals in Thailand, according to authorities. Photos from the scene show large amber flames and plumes of smoke rising from the complex. Peerapan Srisakorn, of the Aranyaprathet Rescue Foundation, said he saw people jumping from burning buildings. Two people died instantly when they fell to the ground and about four to five (others) broke their legs, he said. Peerapan said he saw at least nine other bodies inside the buildings. He suspects the fire started in a restaurant downstairs before spreading to other parts of the complex. Some people ran to the roof, (thinking) the Cambodians might have a rescue crane to help, but they didn’t have one, he said. Weather conditions may have helped the fire spread, he added. It was very windy last night, he said. The fire quickly spread to the upper floors and then to all sides, engulfing the entire building. He said he also saw a building lose power and the lights went out. It remains unclear whether the fire has been fully extinguished. Patcharin, the rescue leader, said he could still see large amounts of smoke but was no longer seeing flames. Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Sithi Loh said 300 police officers, 11 fire trucks and a number of helicopters had been deployed. The cause of the fire remains unclear, and the cramped, elevated hotels made it difficult to fully assess the fire’s status, he said. Poipet, a transportation hub between Cambodia’s Siem Reap and the Thai capital Bangkok, is known for its many casinos. Almost all forms of gambling are illegal in Thailand, although it remains a popular vice in the country with many Thais crossing the border to gamble legally.

