International Summary | News, Sports, Jobs





Ethiopian Airlines resumes flights to the capital of Tigray NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday resumed scheduled flights to Tigray’s capital, Mekele, as a result of a peace deal signed between the federal government and Tigray officials in November. The move came a day after a federal government delegation led by Ethiopia’s parliament speaker visited Mekele, paving the way for more engagement between the two sides that have fought a deadly two-year war in which hundreds of thousands of people have died. Germany: Former Nazi camp secretary, 97, appeals sentence (AP) – A 97-year-old woman is appealing her conviction in Germany for being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders when she was secretary to the commandant of the Nazi concentration camp Stutthof during World War II. In a decision on December 20, the Itzehoe state court gave Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence for being an accessory to murder in 10,505 cases and an accessory to attempted murder in five cases. The court said on Wednesday that both the defense and a lawyer for a co-plaintiff filed appeals with the Federal Court of Justice. It was not immediately clear when the federal court will hear the case. Iraq’s prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under international brand names without legal permission, his office said Wednesday. The move by the prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, comes after the Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark infringement and piracy. In one prominent example, a fake Starbucks chain has been operating under international coffee. company logo in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq. Finland gets floating LNG terminal to replace Russian gas HELSINKI (AP) – Finland’s first floating liquefied natural gas terminal docked Wednesday in the southern port of Inkoo, where it will supply gas to the Nordic country that was cut off from Russian gas imports earlier this year between of the war in Ukraine. The massive 291m long and 43m wide offshore vessel Exemplar, which sailed into the Baltic Sea from Gibraltar and Spain in early December, has a capacity of 68,000 tonnes of LNG and is scheduled to be operational from early 2023. . Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/news/international-news-apwire/2022/12/international-briefs-269/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos