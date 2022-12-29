Peace needed now, more than ever: Guterres





Every New Year is a moment of rebirthAntónio Guterres said. We sweep away the ashes of the old year and prepare for a brighter day. In 2022, millions of people around the world literally erased the ashes. The impact on civilians meant more than 100 million people found themselves fleeing violence, fires, droughts, poverty and hunger, the UN chief said. Let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored in our lives, in our homes and in our world “In 2023, we need peace, now more than ever. Peace with each other, through dialogue to end conflict. Peace with nature and our climate, to build a more sustainable world.” To live with dignity Peace was also needed within families and homes so that women and girls could live with dignity and security, added Mr. Guterres, as well as peace in the streets where too often have seen violent retaliation by security forces in response to peaceful protest. Demonstrators, and entire communities, need full human rights protection, he said, and for those of religious faith, there must be peace in places of worship, along with greater tolerance of other faiths. To live free from hate There should also be peace on the internet, he added, so instead of misinformation and conspiracy theories, all societies can enjoy the internet free of hate speech and abuse. In 2023, let us put peace at the heart of our words and actions, said the Secretary-General. Together, let’s make 2023 a year when peace is restored to our lives, our homes and our world. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits a refugee center in Chiinu, Republic of Moldova.

