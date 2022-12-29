International
Explosions rock Ukrainian cities as Russia fires ‘more than 100 missiles’
Ukrainian air defense system intercepts a missile fired by Russian forces in Kiev, Ukraine on December 29, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine as Russia fired more than 100 missiles on Thursday morning, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, and explosions were heard in several cities, including the capital Kiev.
“A massive air strike. More than 100 missiles in several waves,” presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook, and the head of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region also reported Russian missiles in the air.
Explosions were heard in Kiev, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.
Power outages were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in order to minimize potential damage to the energy infrastructure.
The blitz came hard after the Kremlin rejected a Ukraine peace plan, insisting that Kiev accept Russia’s annexation of four regions.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns and the country’s infrastructure from power to medicine.
On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, although no one was injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a Telegram post.
“It was scary … the explosions started suddenly, the window handle started tearing … oh, my hands are still shaking,” said Olha Prysidko, a young mother. “When we got to the basement, the shelling hadn’t stopped. Not for a minute.”
Ukraine’s recently liberated southern city of Kherson has been under constant bombardment by Russian forces who had retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.
Zelenskiy, in a video address, called on Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.
“We have not lost our humanity, even though we have endured terrible months,” he said. And we’re not going to lose him, even though he has a tough year ahead.”
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Kiev and its Western allies have denounced Russia’s actions as an imperialist-style land grab. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it a “special military operation” to demilitarize his neighbor.
Comprehensive sanctions have been imposed on Russia over the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and rocked the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.
Russian gas exports to Europe through pipelines fell to a post-Soviet low in 2022 after its biggest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions, data show. of Gazprom and Reuters calculations.
“Today’s Realities”
There is still no prospect of talks to end the war.
Zelenskiy is pushing a 10-point peace plan that calls for Russia to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and withdraw all its troops.
But Moscow rejected that on Wednesday, reiterating that Kiev must accept Russia’s annexation of four regions – Luhansk and Donetsk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.
There cannot be a peace plan “that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Zelenskiy’s idea to drive Russia out of eastern Ukraine and Crimea with Western help and force Moscow to pay damages to Kiev is an “illusion”, the RIA news agency reported.
TASS quoted Lavrov as saying that Russia will continue to build up its combat power and technological capabilities in Ukraine. He said Moscow’s mobilized troops had undergone “serious training” and while many were now on the ground, most were not yet at the front.
Zelenskiy told parliament to stay united and praised Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again”.
“Our national colors are today an international symbol of courage and indomitability of the whole world,” he said in a closed-door annual speech.
Kherson attacks
On the battle front, Russia bombed more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday.
The Kherson region, at the mouth of the Dnipro, serves as a gateway to the Russian-annexed Crimea.
Fierce fighting continued around the Ukrainian-held town of Bakhmut in eastern Donetsk province, and to its north, around the towns of Svatove and Kreminna in Luhansk, where Ukrainian forces are trying to break through Russian defensive lines.
Britain’s Ministry of Defense said Russia was likely to have reinforced the Kremin section of the front line as it is logistically important and relatively vulnerable to Ukrainian advances further west.
Kiev-based military analyst Oleh Zhdanov noted that Kharkiv city and region were also under heavy attacks that damaged a regional gas pipeline.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a Telegram post that the city had been attacked twice, “apparently” by Iranian Shahed drones, five of which Ukraine’s Eastern Air Command separately reported crashing over the city of Dnipro.
Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.
