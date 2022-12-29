Explosions rock Ukrainian cities as Russia fires ‘more than 100 missiles’

Air raid sirens went off across Ukraine as Russia fired more than 100 missiles on Thursday morning, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser, and explosions were heard in several cities, including the capital Kiev.

“A massive air strike. More than 100 missiles in several waves,” presidential office adviser Oleksiy Arestovych wrote on Facebook, and the head of Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region also reported Russian missiles in the air.

Explosions were heard in Kiev, Zhytomyr and Odesa, according to a Reuters correspondent and local media reports.

Power outages were announced in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in order to minimize potential damage to the energy infrastructure.

The blitz came hard after the Kremlin rejected a Ukraine peace plan, insisting that Kiev accept Russia’s annexation of four regions.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians, but Ukraine says its daily bombardment is destroying cities, towns and the country’s infrastructure from power to medicine.

On Wednesday, Russian shelling hit the maternity wing of a hospital in the city of Kherson, although no one was injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s deputy chief of staff. Staff and patients were moved to a shelter, Tymoshenko said in a Telegram post.

“It was scary … the explosions started suddenly, the window handle started tearing … oh, my hands are still shaking,” said Olha Prysidko, a young mother. “When we got to the basement, the shelling hadn’t stopped. Not for a minute.”

Ukraine’s recently liberated southern city of Kherson has been under constant bombardment by Russian forces who had retreated to the east bank of the river when the city was retaken in a major victory for Ukraine last month.

Zelenskiy, in a video address, called on Ukrainians to hug loved ones, tell friends they appreciate them, support colleagues, thank their parents and rejoice with their children more often.

“We have not lost our humanity, even though we have endured terrible months,” he said. And we’re not going to lose him, even though he has a tough year ahead.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Kiev and its Western allies have denounced Russia’s actions as an imperialist-style land grab. Russian President Vladimir Putin calls it a “special military operation” to demilitarize his neighbor.

Comprehensive sanctions have been imposed on Russia over the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, driven millions from their homes, left cities in ruins and rocked the global economy, driving up energy and food prices.

Russian gas exports to Europe through pipelines fell to a post-Soviet low in 2022 after its biggest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions, data show. of Gazprom and Reuters calculations.